Amazing summer offers at Mountain Warehouse, The Galleria

Mountain Warehouse Display

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to have collaborated with Mountain Warehouse to create an incredible summer display to showcase their latest Summer promotions.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display, located on the top floor of the centre which will be on show until end of August, celebrates all that Mountain Warehouse has to offer.

The festival area showcases essentials for the perfect summer event, from tents and sleeping bags to folding chairs and tables. A visit to Mountain Warehouse is a must for those going to a festival this year, with 15% of the entire store when guests show a valid festival ticket until 31st August 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The display also showcases clothing ready for Summer adventures, camping equipment and beach essentials. When guests visit the display, they can scan the QR code to receive an extra 15% of their purchase at Mountain Warehouse.

Mountain Warehouse Display

Guests can also enjoy the Mountain Warehouse mid-season sale, offering up to 50% off selected lines while stocks last.

Plus, from 14th June – 13th July, guests can grab a bargain at the summer sale across the centre. The sale offers additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from retailers.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “The Galleria is the perfect place for guests to get ready for their summer adventures. The Mountain Warehouse festival promotion is a great initiative that enables guests to buy all the festival gear they need within budget. Plus, there are lots of bargains to be had at the centre-wide summer sale”.

For more information about what’s on visit: thegalleria.co.uk/