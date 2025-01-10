Amazing ski wear offers at The Galleria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Galleria, Hatfield, is pleased to announce the launch of their ski wear promotion running from 16th January until 23rd February.

Retailers such as Mountain Warehouse, Regatta and Trespass, will be offering unbeatable deals on top-quality ski wear, providing guests with everything they need to hit the slopes in style and comfort.

Guests should head to the impressive giant ski mountain that has been installed on the top floor in the centre, showcasing a wide array of ski wear products and the discounts available - all in one convenient spot.

These are a few of the discounts on offer:

Ski Promotion at The Galleria

- Mountain Warehouse – up to 60% skiwear clearance

- Trespass – 60% off all full priced ski wear

- Regatta – up to 70% off

Terms & Conditions apply.

Trespass will also be running a children’s colouring competition. Colouring sheets can be collected from a team member in store and returned by the 27th February 2025 to be entered into the prize draw to win vouchers from £10 to £30.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “The Galleria is the perfect place for guests to get ready for their winter adventures with our exclusive Ski Wear Promotion! The centre is unique in having a wide range of retailers that offer high end ski wear products so this promotion is not to be missed”.

Plus, whilst at the centre, guests can also enjoy even greater savings, with additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from retailers at The Galleria clearance sale.

For more information about what’s on visit thegalleria.co.uk/