99% 5G outdoor coverage: Free 7-day network trial in Watford

New mobile customers in Watford can experience Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning* Network for free, without changing their number

Vodafone launches its eSIM network trial in Watford, offering a free 7-day trial of its network - without changing their number and with no strings attached.

With no commitments or strings attached, Vodafone invites users to experience Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning Network* for 7-days completely free with 50GB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts included. To take advantage of the trial, non-Vodafone mobile customers simply scan a QR code (which can be found across Watford) or visit ( vodafone.uk/FREETRIALWAT) to sign up online, with the eSIM being installed via the My Vodafone app. All they need to try the network for free is an eSIM compatible smartphone.

Non-Vodafone customers can join the network trial without changing their existing number or swapping their SIM card. This means customers can use Vodafone’s award-winning network*** for their data connection and still enjoy their favourite social media and messaging apps as normal whilst also making and receiving calls & texts on their existing number. They can simply switch between Vodafone’s network and their current provider easily through their device settings.

Nearly 4 thousand calls are made in Watford on an average weekday on the Vodafone network alone, with 19.0TB of data used the equivalent of streaming 6,300 hours of HD films or streaming 475,000 hours of music with the WD18 area being the busiest district when it comes to data usage, topping the table for voice calls with 1.1K per day.

Vodafone data shows that Wednesday is the busiest day for data in Watford’s WD18 district, with an average of 7.4 TB of data usage on weekdays, which accounts for 38.3% of total data daily usage on a weekday in Watford.

Vodafone is planning on rolling this trial out across a range of cities. It will also bring it back to some of the UK’s most loved festivals, such as Glastonbury Festival and Boardmasters Festival, giving everyone attending the opportunity to experience Vodafone’s award-winning connectivity.

To join the 7-day network trial visit: vodafone.uk/FREETRIALWAT