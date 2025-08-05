Purrfect sleep – why Hertfordshire doctor agrees cats are good for your sleep
However, a good sleep isn’t the only thing that’s good about owning a cat.
According to men, who represent 25%** of cat owners in the UK, a cat makes you a more attractive dating prospect. Almost 60% of the men surveyed said that being a cat owner demonstrated more empathy and emotional sensitivity than being a dog owner - qualities which appeal to a prospective partner. Women cat owners think owning a cat boosts mental wellbeing with almost 80% agreeing that they reduce stress and a further 48% saying that their cat helps them to concentrate on work and study.
“Listening to a cat purring is soporific and has a calming effect on the nervous system”, says Dr Kevin Barrett from the New Road Surgery in Hertfordshire. “The warm physical presence of a cat lowers stress hormones which helps the mind and body to unwind and drift off quicker. Potentially this can lower blood pressure as well so curling up with a cat has a host of benefits”!
Of course, owning a cat isn’t all purrs and perfection. Most cat owners agreed that cats can be aloof and difficult to understand at times. Over 60% said they found their cat hard to engage with and 25% said they wish they displayed the canine characteristics of love and devotion.
For all their quirky ways and habits, celebrate the feline friend in your life this International Cat Day on August 8!