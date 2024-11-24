Cats Protection: Rehoming Dora
This little lady is Dora, a beautiful black and white female, who came into our care with her six kittens.
She’s been an amazing mum, very loving and patient, but she’s only a youngster herself so it’s now time for her to find her own forever home.
She’s a very sweet natured little lady who comes to greet you for some fuss and attention; she especially loves head scratches and lots of stroking.
She would be happier in a quite home environment, as the only pet, where she can receive patient attention and can really come into her own character.
She would love a garden to explore once she has had her settling in period, away from main/through roads.