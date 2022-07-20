Two stormtroopers will complete the walk from Sainsbury’s in Apsley to Gadebridge Park wearing full movie stormtrooper armour and handing out stickers, information leaflets and carrying a ‘Mind’ collection bucket.

They will also be stopping for photos and ‘selfies’ taken with children in Gadebridge Park in return for a small donation to boost the charity’s coffers.

Costumes for the event are being provided by costume hire company The Empire’s Bad Boys - Stormtrooper hire.

Look out for stormtroopers who will be on a ‘Trooping for Mind’, sponsored walk on Saturday (July 23)

Co owner Ben said: “We have decided as a company to offer our services free of charge to at least one charity event a month to assist with raising funds to a worthy cause.

“This month we decided that we’d like to help a local organisation or charity by completing a sponsored walk.

“We spoke with Mind Network Hertfordshire and decided that we’d be honoured to help raise funds for their organisation. They support adults and children with mental illness in and around the local are and do amazing work ensuring they’re not going through it alone.

“The walk our troopers will do will not only help raise funds for the Mind organisation, but will also help raise awareness for the services they provide.