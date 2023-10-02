Return of Old Town Halloween Party set to raise spirits in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spirits are set to be raised in Hemel Hempstead as its annual Halloween Party returns to Old Town.

The popular event is taking place on Sunday October 29, from 3pm to 7pm.

It will include a host of hair-raising entertainment, from a fortune teller and fancy dress competitions to a fairground and face-painting. Guests can also enjoy a range of food and drinks.

Get your pumpkins at the ready.

It will be followed by a firework display in Gadebridge Park at 7.30pm.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the Old Town Hall will be hosting two shows on the day.

They include Creepy Crawly Encounters, where visitors can learn more about reptiles, amphibians and creepy crawlies while the Dead of the Night, Faceplant Theatre, presents the story of a young girl whose imagination conjures up fantastical monsters, with original songs and puppetry.