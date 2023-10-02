News you can trust since 1858
Return of Old Town Halloween Party set to raise spirits in Hemel Hempstead

It will include a host of hair-raising entertainment
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
Spirits are set to be raised in Hemel Hempstead as its annual Halloween Party returns to Old Town.

The popular event is taking place on Sunday October 29, from 3pm to 7pm.

It will include a host of hair-raising entertainment, from a fortune teller and fancy dress competitions to a fairground and face-painting. Guests can also enjoy a range of food and drinks.

Get your pumpkins at the ready.Get your pumpkins at the ready.
It will be followed by a firework display in Gadebridge Park at 7.30pm.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the Old Town Hall will be hosting two shows on the day.

They include Creepy Crawly Encounters, where visitors can learn more about reptiles, amphibians and creepy crawlies while the Dead of the Night, Faceplant Theatre, presents the story of a young girl whose imagination conjures up fantastical monsters, with original songs and puppetry.

The event is organised by Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Hemel Old Town Market and Community Action Dacorum.

