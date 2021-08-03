New outdoor escape room-inspired game launches in Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Escape Rooms and The Escape Games Company have teamed up to bring a new outdoor escape room-inspired game to Hemel Hempstead this summer.

The new escape room-style venture will be played in and around Old Town Hemel Hempstead and will see participants collaborate together individually or in groups to explore the area, solve clues and crack codes using audiovisual cues, smart devices and apps including Whatsapp and Microsoft Office.

The scavenger hunt themed game, entitled: ‘TownQuest: Mission Critical’, is designed to offer an engaging and immersive escape experience, placing players at the heart of a captivating,

TownQuest: Mission Critical is around one hour in duration and can be booked in advance online

never-before-seen storyline.

Participants will be tasked with locating and identifying a long-missing coded password needed to access a crucially important historical charter document, hidden within the very fabric of the town.

If not found within the hour, the town risks being reduced to rubble by money-hungry developers.

The games are expected to appeal to a broad audience including families and friends of all ages, along with youth and adult social groups.

As emphasis is placed on collaboration, outside-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving intuition, the games will also offer an exciting team building solution for those looking for corporate away day activities.

Owner and Founder Ian Cox said: "Following the success of our outdoor escape games in the past, we are really excited to launch these brand new games locally.

"Our objective is to bring these towns to life with memorable outdoor experiences that offer something energising and engaging for the local community."

As every game is based outside, there is also a strong emphasis on wellbeing.

Ian added: “After months of lockdown and inordinate amounts of time spent in front of screens, we wanted to provide activities that support people’s physical and mental health.

"Our problem-solving games will bring the feel-good factor and plenty of active fun to these amazing local towns.”

TownQuest: Mission Critical is around one hour in duration and can be booked in advance here.