It’s a sleepout hat-trick for former homeless resident helping those on the streets in Dacorum

A local resident is sleeping outside on a freezing winter’s night for the third consecutive year to support a charity that helped turn his life around when he experienced homelessness.

Samuel Steadman first took part in the DENS Sleepout in 2021 to thank the charity for the support he received when he found himself homeless during the pandemic.

This year’s event takes place on Friday 24th November at John F Kennedy School in Hemel Hempstead. Every penny raised will help DENS support people facing homelessness throughout Dacorum, with the charity currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

To date, Samuel has raised over £2,200 in sponsorship – a feat he is incredibly proud of.

Samuel at his first DENS Sleepout in 2021

“It’s probably one of my biggest achievements. I’m grateful for everything that DENS has done for me,” said Samuel, who is now living independently and in full-time employment.

“Anyone can find themselves in a tricky situation like I did. For anyone that needs the support of DENS, don't feel as though you are alone.”

This year’s event sees a new line-up of entertainment, with music, giant games, origami workshops and a fire show spectacle, before participants bed down for a humbling night under the stars.

With the clock ticking, Samuel is urging everyone in the community to book their places for what is set to be a special night.

“The event is amazing. There's always something new each year,” Samuel said.

“Sleep rough for just one night and experience what some people go through on a day-today basis. It goes a long way.”

To book your places for the DENS Sleepout, please visit www.dens.org.uk/sleepout.