In pictures: Hemel Hempstead Scouts get in the festive spirit at Christmas camp

Scouts in Hemel Hempstead got into the festive spirit last weekend when they were invited to a Christmas camp.

The youngsters from 1st Apsley spent the weekend at Phasels Wood taking part in outdoor activities including climbing, air rifle shooting and cresta run.

They also made wooden reindeers and had a go at ready, steady cook - planning, buying and cooking their dinner on a budget in small groups.

One Scout leader said: "It was great to be able to run our final camp of the year last weekend with 45 Scouts from 1st Apsley.

"The event was themed around Christmas camp and included air rifle shooting, climbing and driving the Scouts to Sainsbury's to buy their dinner in small groups on a budget then come back to Phasels and cook it."

Another leader added: "It's great to be able to run nights away again and have been able to take part in three this year with a watersports weekend in September, DENS sleepout in November and then Christmas camp at Phasels Wood last weekend."

They took part in ready, steady cook - planning, buying and cooking their dinner on a budget in small groups.

They loved air rifle shooting

They had to plan, buy and cook their dinner on a budget in small groups

They took part in outdoor activities including climbing