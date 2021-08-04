Dacorum residents encouraged to 'Plant a tree for the Jubilee'

Hertfordshire County Council is asking residents, businesses and community groups to join them in planting a tree for the jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national initiative which will celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee by sustainably planting trees, improving the environment and leaving a legacy for future generations.

Residents who want to get involved by planting trees will be given advice and guidance on the correct types of trees to plant, as well as tips on aftercare to ensure they grow into healthy adult trees.

Some of the county council's planting will take place in Aldenham Country Park (C) Hertfordshire County Council

Cllr Annie Brewster, Vice-Chairman of the County Council and Vice-Chairman of the Platinum Jubilee said: “This project gives individuals and organisations the chance to celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible 70 years of service to this country while also improving Hertfordshire’s natural environment.

“We want Hertfordshire to lead the way in planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy and our dedicated team are ready to engage with residents on the best ways to get involved.

"Anyone who wants to plant a tree or make a pledge should email [email protected].

"We cannot wait to see these trees sprout up as the Queen’s Green Canopy starts to take root.”

The county council will be playing its part by creating statement planting sites at County Hall in Hertford, and Aldenham Country Park near Elstree, where large numbers of trees will be planted in eye-catching arrangements, improving the natural beauty of these locations while also tackling carbon emissions and improving air quality.

Alongside these statement sites, tree and hedge planting will take place at schools and academies across the county and along the sides of highways.

District and borough councils have also committed to plant trees on their own land over the next two years, as part of the project.

Cllr Eric Buckmaster, Executive Member for Environment said: “As part of the Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy, we have committed to improve the nature on our own land by 20 per cent by 2030.

"We have also promised clean air for all by 2030, and to be a carbon neutral county before 2050.