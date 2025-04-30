BBQ mistakes to avoid in Dacorum or risk fines of up to £5,000
As the weather warms up, residents in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring are quick to head outdoors for a barbecue. But before you light the coals, it’s important to understand the local rules — because a few common BBQ mistakes could land you with fines of up to £5,000.
Outdoor living experts, Vonhaus, have been warning of the mistakes you can make while barbecuing that could land you in trouble and result in fines.
Whether you’re grilling in a garden in Hemel Hempstead, picnicking in Berkhamsted, or enjoying a scenic view in Tring, knowing the rules around barbecuing can help you stay safe and avoid costly fines.
By using the right equipment, disposing of waste correctly, keeping smoke and noise to a minimum, and respecting park rules, you can enjoy the best of the Dacorum sunshine — without the legal heat.
Improper disposal of ashes and coals
One of the most common mistakes people make is disposing of hot coals and ashes too soon. In Dacorum, placing hot coals in standard bins can be a serious fire hazard and is considered unsafe.
Dacorum Borough Council advises allowing coals to cool completely for at least 24 hours, then disposing of them in a non-combustible container. Ignoring this guidance could lead to fines if a fire is started as a result of improper disposal.
Barbecuing in restricted areas
Not all parks and open spaces in Dacorum allow barbecuing. For example, in Gadebridge Park (Hemel Hempstead), Canal Fields (Berkhamsted), and Tring Memorial Garden, BBQs are either not permitted or restricted to certain areas.
The council and local wardens regularly patrol green spaces, and lighting a barbecue where it’s not allowed could result in enforcement action. Always check signage or consult the Dacorum Borough Council website before setting up your grill.
Using the wrong type of grill
Disposable barbecues are a common source of problems. In Dacorum’s nature reserves and many open spaces — such as Tring Reservoirs, Ashridge Common and Woods and Long Deans Nature Reserve— these are often discouraged or banned outright due to fire risk and environmental damage.
If barbecuing is allowed in a particular area, opt for a raised, reusable grill that won’t burn the grass or soil. Using a disposable barbecue where prohibited could result in fines or being asked to leave.
Causing excessive smoke
While smoky barbecues may feel traditional, in built-up areas of Hemel Hempstead or central Berkhamsted, too much smoke can lead to complaints. Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, this could be classified as a statutory nuisance.
To reduce smoke, avoid damp wood or overloading with fuel. Use clean-burning alternatives, and make sure your setup doesn’t impact nearby properties, pathways or parked cars.
Noise complaints
Barbecues often go hand-in-hand with music and laughter, but excessive noise — especially in quieter neighbourhoods like Boxmoor, Northchurch, or Tring West — can result in complaints to the council under the Noise Act 1996.
To stay on the right side of neighbours and local law, keep noise levels moderate, particularly after 9 pm. Repeated complaints can result in abatement notices and fines.
Littering
Litter left behind after a BBQ is a major issue in areas like Jellicoe Water Gardens, Berkhamsted Castle grounds, and Tring Park. It’s not only antisocial — it’s illegal under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Dacorum Borough Council can issue on-the-spot fines for those who fail to clean up. Bring bin bags, use the appropriate waste bins, and if bins are full, take your rubbish home.