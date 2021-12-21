Christmas offers so many reasons to put on your walking shoes, wrap up and head out into the great outdoors.

Whether it’s to breathe in the refreshing winter air, or to walk off those mince pies, there’s nothing like a festive stroll - and there are plenty to choose from in Dacorum.

All walks are free and are graded between 20-30 minutes (First Steps) and 90 minutes (Grade 4) unless otherwise stated. Grade 4+ progression walks can last up to 2 hours.

The Green in Potten End

Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes before your first walk. To pre-book you can ring the Telephone Booking Line 01992 555888 Monday to Friday 9am till 11.30am and 2pm till 3pm, for more details visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/healthwalks.

Remember, if your walk requires booking, please make sure to book before Thursday, December 23, as the booking line will be closed from 3pm on December 23, until 9am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

To book, please call on 01992 555888, between the hours of 9am and 11.30am and 2pm and 3pm, Monday to Friday. If you are not yet a registered walker you can register as a new walker here.

There are lots of Health Walks which will be running throughout the festive period.

Health Walk volunteers would love you, your families and your friends to join them on a walk over the holiday period.

Take a look at some of the local walks programmes to see which walks are taking place near you!

Potten End

> Meeting point: The Green near the Village Hall

> Day and time: Wednesdays 10am (December 22)

> Walk grade/information: Grade 3 Duration approximately 60 minutes No limit restrictions, prebooking optional.

Berkhamsted

> Meeting point: Meet on grassed area opposite Millennium Garden, Canal Fields car park, Broadwater, off Lower Kings Road HP4 2A.

> Day and time: Alternate Thursdays 10am (December 23)

> Walk grade/information: Grade 1 Duration approx. 30 minutes No limit restrictions, prebooking optional.

Little Hay

> Meeting point: Golf Complex, Box Lane, Bovingdon

> Day and time: Every Wednesday 1.30pm

> Walk grade/information: Grade 3 - 4 No limit restrictions, prebooking optional.

Apsley

> Meeting point: Meet at public car park, Durrants Hill off A4251 HP3 9RW (parking fees may be payable).

> Day and time: Sunday 2pm (December 26) Boxing day walk.

> Walk grade/information: Grade 3 – 4 No limit restrictions, pre-booking optional

Kings Langley

> Meeting point: Playing Field by KL Bowls Club. Use Public Footpath (Dronken Lane) from High Street, A4251 (at side of KL Tandoori) or from Blackwell Road and Waterside OR from The Nap, walk beyond the surgery and telephone exchange.

> Day and time: Wednesdays 10am (December 29)

> Walk grade/information: Grade 2 – 3 No limit restrictions, prebooking optional.

Berkhamsted

> Meeting point: Meet on grassed area opposite Millennium Garden, Canal Fields car park, Broadwater, off Lower Kings Road HP4 2A.

> Day and time: Alternate Thursdays 10am (December 30)

> Walk grade/information: Grade 3 - 4 No limit restrictions, prebooking optional.

Potten End

> Meeting point: The Green near the Village Hall

> Day and time: Sunday 2pm (January 2)