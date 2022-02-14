Where are the cheapest petrol prices in Dacorum as costs reach record high

Fuel prices have reached a record high

Fuel prices have reached new record highs, with an average tank of petrol now costing more than £80.

The price of petrol jumped to an all-time high of 148.02p per litre at the weekend, days after diesel reached a record 151.57p, according to the AA.

The latest rises come as wholesale oil prices climb and households face soaring living costs.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oil prices have surged from around $60 per barrel in February 2021 to $98 this month as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels and tensions in eastern Europe affect markets.

Oil prices have risen by more than 50% since last year

According to petrolprices.com the cheapest place to fill up your tank in Dacorum right now is Sainsbury's Aspley Mill, where unleaded petrol is currently 142p a litre.

This is followed by Tesco Hemel Hempstead at 142.9p; and Texaco London Road (Forest Hemel Service Station) at 143.9p.

However, this rises to 151.9p at the Berkhamsted Esso at Hall Park Service Station.

For diesel, Tesco in Hemel Hempstead comes out on top at 146.9p.

He commented: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when it faces other pressures from impending domestic energy cost and tax increases.”

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned that further rises could be on the horizon as wholesale prices continued to rise.

And Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com Alex Kindred added: "“More than two in five (41 per cent) drivers feel that current fuel costs are unjustified.

"Drivers need to be as savvy as ever to find the best fuel prices alongside other motoring expenses.