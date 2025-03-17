More than £100,000 raised for local children with disabilities

(L-R) Nick O'Byrne, Jackie Sandom, Robert Voss, Niki Michael, Peter Taylor, Dipti Amin, John Ambridge

Children with disabilities in Hemel Hempstead and across Hertfordshire, and their families, will benefit from the generosity of Moor Park Golf Club, who raised a record-breaking £103,176.01 through two years of tireless fundraising during 2023 & 2024 for local charity, Playskill.

Playskill supports pre-school aged children, providing vital physical therapies and additional support for the whole family.

At the historic Moor Park Golf Club, founded in 1923, the Club Captain and Ladies Captain traditionally choose a charity to support during their year of office. For the first time, the Club Captains & Ladies Captains for 2023 & 2024 decided to support Playskill over two years; John Ambridge & Dipti Patel in 2023 followed by Nick O’Byrne & Jackie Sandom in 2024 joined forces to maximise fundraising efforts for Playskill.

The phenomenal amount raised during this two-year period means that Playskill will receive the largest ever single donation from a community group in its history. The Captains’ reached the staggering total through the generosity of the members of Moor Park at golf days, tennis tournaments, raffles and a variety of other fundraising events.

In raising the awareness and importance that the charity offers to the local community, additional funds have also been generated through members and friends. Testament to the impact of the charity’s work, 2023 Ladies Captain, Dipti Amin, has since joined the Charity as a Trustee, bringing her invaluable medical and leadership expertise to the board.

This substantial donation extends Playskill’s unique one-stop-shop that helps develop communication, movement and key life skills of children with both physical delays and disabilities. The Charity’s free term-time specialist playgroups provide expert physical therapies (physiotherapy, occupational and speech & language therapy) tailored to the child’s needs; alongside essential support and training for parents; an all-important network of fellow parents; and respite events for the whole family all year round.

The only charity of its kind in Hertfordshire, and one of only a few in the country, Playskill steps in during the crucial early intervention window (age 0 to five) when the brain is developing faster than at any other time.

"I chose to support Playskill during my year as Ladies Captain at Moor Park Golf Club last year, as I feel passionate about providing support for young children with physical disabilities to enable them to develop communication and movement skills. I have been delighted to see the difference our fundraising has meant to Playskill which has enabled them to extend this vital service to more families.

"I was overwhelmed by the support of all the members at Moor Park with their contributions. However, it wasn’t just about raising funds for Playskill, I was keen to raise awareness of how Playskill help families and children in Hertfordshire. They are a real lifeline to these families. " – Jackie Sandom

Niki Michael, Playskill CEO said: “At Playskill we rely entirely on donations to provide our crucial service to local families who can often find themselves with limited support. We could not be more grateful to Moor Park Golf Club’s Captains who have not only raised a record-breaking amount, but have also helped to elevate our work which is essential to our growth, enabling Playskill to have a bigger impact in Hertfordshire.”

If you, or someone you know could be eligible for Playskill's support, or you are an interested in supporting the cause, visit www.playskill.org for more information.