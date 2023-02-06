Band D houses will pay £15 a year more for policing as rise in police council tax precept agreed

Band D households in Hertfordshire will pay an extra £15 a year for Hertfordshire Police’s slice of the council tax bill.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says the extra cash will help maintain the hundreds of extra officers who have joined the county’s largest ever police force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he added the additional £7m raised will ensure a strong neighbourhood policing and response service is upheld following the public’s demand to see more police officers.

Herts PCC David Lloyd with police officers

The extra officers are being used to tackle public crime concerns, including burglary, cybercrime and violence against women and girls.

Mr Lloyd said: “This budget will enable the constabulary to maintain Hertfordshire’s largest ever police service. The uplift programme over the past three years has seen more than 300 extra officers joining the constabulary.

“It will also allow the delivery of our Prevention First programme which implements evidence-based policing to prevent risk, harm and victimisation. It also focuses on preventing and reducing harm for the most vulnerable, as well as tackling violence against women and girls.

“In addition, we will invest in our professional standards and vetting teams to maintain our high standards, continue to root out those who have no place in our police service, and maintain public confidence.

“Standstill pressures this year are higher than they have been in previous years with pressure on pay, non-pay and capital financing budgets. Despite that, I am delivering a below inflation increase in the precept to recognise the pressure being faced by households across the county.”

A consultation over the proposed rise was held, with 54 per cent of almost 2,500 replies saying they would pay more to support policing, while 37 per cent disagreed and nine per cent were neutral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase means the annual precept for a Band D property will go from £223 to £238. Two thirds of properties in Hertfordshire are in council tax bands A to D. Band A will pay £10, while Band H will pay £30 extra.