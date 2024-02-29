Estate agent Mulberries presents this rare opportunity for a double-ground floor flat with views of Apsley Marina, for a guide price of £325,000.

The 900 square foot two-bedroom flat is among the biggest in the development in Stephenson Wharf, overlooking the marina.

The flat includes an expansive central hallway leading to several rooms including a 16 foot reception, a spacious kitchen/diner, a three piece family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Lucky new residents would benefit from train links into London within 30 minutes, just a few minutes walk from the development.

And with the lively hub of the marina surrounds, including its restaurants, cafes, pub and pop up coffee van, families can enjoy the luxury of having everything they need on their doorstep.

