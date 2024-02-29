News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Two-bed ground floor flat overlooking Apsley Marina is rare market gem

The 900 square foot two-bedroom is among the biggest in the development
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT

Estate agent Mulberries presents this rare opportunity for a double-ground floor flat with views of Apsley Marina, for a guide price of £325,000.

The 900 square foot two-bedroom flat is among the biggest in the development in Stephenson Wharf, overlooking the marina.

The flat includes an expansive central hallway leading to several rooms including a 16 foot reception, a spacious kitchen/diner, a three piece family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Lucky new residents would benefit from train links into London within 30 minutes, just a few minutes walk from the development.

And with the lively hub of the marina surrounds, including its restaurants, cafes, pub and pop up coffee van, families can enjoy the luxury of having everything they need on their doorstep.

This rare find overlooks the bustling Apsley Marina.

1. Captivating views

This rare find overlooks the bustling Apsley Marina. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Future residents can enjoy having everything they need on the doorstep.

2. Apsley Lock Marina

Future residents can enjoy having everything they need on the doorstep. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An entrance hallway leads to a larger central hallway.

3. Central hallway

An entrance hallway leads to a larger central hallway. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This spacious living area provides a relaxing area for all the family.

4. 16 square foot reception area

This spacious living area provides a relaxing area for all the family. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:London