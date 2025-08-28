Topping out ceremony marks successful completion at Anchor's Mulberry House

Topping Out

England’s largest not-for-profit later-living provider, Anchor, celebrated the topping out of Mulberry House located near Gresley Way in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

The development will provide 64 one and two-bedroom later living apartments with affordable ways to buy and rent. Once open, the brand-new development will also provide future residents with various modern communal spaces including an on-site café, residents lounge, a hair and beauty salon and landscaped gardens. Residents will have full access to Anchor’s Be Well 360 service, ensuring support for health, well-being and social connection.

Anchor’s Delivery Officer, George Weeden said: “The topping out at Mulberry House is an important milestone for both Anchor and the development. Mulberry House will deliver much needed, high-quality accommodation to support older people and their changing needs as well as contributing to our vision of creating 5,700 new homes over the next 10 years. I would like to thank HG Construction and our consultants for their skill and collaboration in helping us reach this stage, on time and on budget.”

Juliette Bartlett, Head of Development Delivery said: “Anchor has worked closely with the local community throughout the building of this development, which is testament to its commitment to providing homes for later living that suit the demand and changing needs of the older population in our area. I look forward to seeing the developing relationship between Anchor and its residents and witnessing the growth of a thriving older community.”

For more information about the development please visit www.lifeinplace.org.uk or call 01695 318195.