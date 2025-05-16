Imagine a cosy movie night in your own cinema! Picture: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Brayplaceholder image
Imagine a cosy movie night in your own cinema! Picture: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray

This stunning 16th century Edlesborough cottage with cinema room is on the market for over £1.5m

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 17:03 BST
Grade II listed? Check! Historic home? Check! Cinema room with a spiral staircase? Check!

Nestled in a quiet village on the borders of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire is this spectacular cottage, The Old Thatch.

It has all the charm of an old property – dating all the way back to 1580 – but the modern features essential for any 21st century home.

With five bedrooms, a separate office over the garage and a huge private garden, this home really is a hidden gem.

For the listing, click here. Without any further ado, have a nosey around this amazing home.

The house just oozes character - from the beams to the fireplace and parquet flooring!

1. Old Thatch

The house just oozes character - from the beams to the fireplace and parquet flooring!

The property has plenty of space for each member of the family to relax in, so you can curl up in here and read your book. Some peace and quiet!

2. Old Thatch

The property has plenty of space for each member of the family to relax in, so you can curl up in here and read your book. Some peace and quiet!

This huge kitchen has everything you need to host a fabulous dinner party - it's fully integrated and has oodles of natural light making the space feel even bigger.

3. Old Thatch

This huge kitchen has everything you need to host a fabulous dinner party - it's fully integrated and has oodles of natural light making the space feel even bigger.

At the end of the 36ft room is a lounge area - the ideal place to put your feet up as your meal cooks. Bi-fold doors open onto the private patio, while the feature spiral staircase takes you up to the cinema room.

4. Old Thatch

At the end of the 36ft room is a lounge area - the ideal place to put your feet up as your meal cooks. Bi-fold doors open onto the private patio, while the feature spiral staircase takes you up to the cinema room.

