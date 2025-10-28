The Art of Downsizing: An expert-led event to inspire your downsizing journey

On 4th November, Elysian Residences will host The Art of Downsizing at The Denton in Berkhamsted, a day designed to inspire and guide those considering the next step in their home-moving journey.

The event will explore every aspect of the downsizing experience. The sessions will feature an impressive line-up of guest speakers and well-known brands offering valuable advice and fresh perspectives on moving, finance, decluttering and interiors, ideal for anyone thinking about moving to achieve a more manageable and rewarding lifestyle.

Auctioneers from Hanson Ross will be in attendance, renowned for their expertise in jewellery, fine art and collectables. The Senior Move Partnership will provide thoughtful guidance on decluttering with confidence, offering practical strategies to make the moving process both manageable and positive. Adding a design-led dimension to the day, The Cotswold Company will demonstrate creative ways to reimagine smaller-space living through timeless interiors that combine style and functionality.

Guests can also look forward to engaging discussions on the wider benefits of downsizing, such as financial flexibility, designed to make the process of moving less daunting.

The event will take place on Tuesday 4th November from 12pm to 4pm, in the elegant, welcoming surroundings of The Denton, Shootersway, Berkhamsted, HP4 3NG.

The Art of Downsizing is free to attend with complementary refreshments and freshly baked pastries throughout the day. Spaces are limited and early booking is recommended. To secure a place, guests are invited to contact 01442 946261.

