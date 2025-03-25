Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson set to launch new community in West Hemel

Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson are proud to announce the upcoming launch of Chaulden Meadows, a highly anticipated residential development in West Hemel Hempstead.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaborative venture will bring a total of 1,100 thoughtfully designed homes to the area. The new development will include 455 homes by Taylor Wimpey and 645 by Barratt David Wilson, all with a focus on modern living, connectivity, and community.

Chaulden Meadows will offer a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including a number of properties dedicated to affordable housing, ensuring the development meets the diverse needs of the local community. Surrounded by green open spaces, and an area of safe play space within the development, Chaulden Meadows will be the perfect place for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are delighted to commence construction at Chaulden Meadows and look forward to bringing much-needed homes to the West Hemel area. This development is the result of a strong partnership between Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson, and we’re proud to work together to deliver a brand-new community to the area. We look forward to welcoming residents to this new neighbourhood in the near future."

The new development will include 455 homes by Taylor Wimpey and 645 by Barratt David Wilson.

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Taylor Wimpey on this exceptional project. At Barratt David Wilson, our goal is to build homes that people love and neighbourhoods that thrive.

Chaulden Meadows will reflect these values, offering homes for a wide range of buyers while enhancing the surrounding area with sustainable design, open spaces, and excellent transport connections."

Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson are dedicated to supporting the communities they build in. Through their S106 agreements, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson will invest a total amount of £12.6 million into the local community. These donations will help to fund essential infrastructure, education, transport, biodiversity, and community services. The Chaulden Meadows development will feature a community hub with shops, facilities, and a primary school, ensuring lasting benefits for new and existing residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in the picturesque location of West Hemel Hempstead, Chaulden Meadows will provide excellent connectivity to Hemel Hempstead’s town centre, nearby schools, and key transport links, including direct access to London via the nearby railway station. Residents will also benefit from easy access to local amenities, parks, and recreational facilities.