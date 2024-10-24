This semi-detached Victorian villa is a rare market gem.This semi-detached Victorian villa is a rare market gem.
Take a peek inside £1.1million majestic Victorian villa at heart of Hemel Hempstead hamlet

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
Described by agent Sovereign Estates as ‘extremely rare’, this Victorian gem is a four-bedroom, semi-detached villa in the semi-rural hamlet of Felden, perfectly placed between Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted town centres.

Though Victorian, the home has been done out in Georgian style, with standout features including an impressive staircase, marble fireplaces, a large balcony, a Mediterranean-style courtyard and a dark blue aga.

The property is accessed via a private road, nestled beyond a sweeping drive and attractive gardens.

The reception rooms include a sitting and dining room which are semi-open plan with impressive fireplaces at their heart.

On the lower ground floor you’ll find a well equipped kitchen connecting to a family room, with access via French doors to the garden. This level also includes a utility room, cloakroom and a pantry. The first floor and second floor landings give way to four generously-sized bedrooms, an en suite to the master bedroom, family bathroom and shower room.

The second floor boasts a large balcony with sweeping views.

The property is well placed, with easy access to Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead while the latter train station is a short walk.

The dining room features a marble fireplace and stunning garden views.

1. Dining room

The dining room features a marble fireplace and stunning garden views. Photo: Sovereign Estates

Intricately designed marble fireplaces add the the characterful décor.

2. th7.jpg

Intricately designed marble fireplaces add the the characterful décor. Photo: Sovereign Estates

A traditional blue aga brings together the open plan family room and kitchen.

3. Family room

A traditional blue aga brings together the open plan family room and kitchen. Photo: Sovereign Estates

The impressive living room boasts stunning garden views and a signature marble fireplace.

4. Living room

The impressive living room boasts stunning garden views and a signature marble fireplace. Photo: Sovereign Estates

