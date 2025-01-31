Take a look inside this £1.275m family home in Edlesborough

This home is waiting for its new owners to come and make some memories here!

With five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home on the border of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire is ideal for a family to come in and make it their own.

Willow Beck has 3,450 sq. ft. of living space across two floors and has a private garden.

Whether it’s the property’s modern look or location that’s piqued your interest, Willow Beck is on the market with Castles Estate Agents in Eaton Bray for £1,275,000.

Click here for more information.

With any further ado, let’s have a look around!

Willow Beck in Pebblemoor.

Willow Beck in Pebblemoor. Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray

This house has a double garage, driveway and private garden.

This house has a double garage, driveway and private garden. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray

Walking in, the bright and airy entrance hall welcomes you into the house.

Walking in, the bright and airy entrance hall welcomes you into the house. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray

The living room is over 26 feet in length and has a remote-controlled feature fire and atmospheric mood lighting. There's plenty of space for a cozy night in watching movies.

The living room is over 26 feet in length and has a remote-controlled feature fire and atmospheric mood lighting. There’s plenty of space for a cozy night in watching movies. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray

