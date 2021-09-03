Take a look around this Victorian villa with beautiful original features in Hemel Hempstead

This five-bedroom semi-detached home in Hemel Hempstead is on the market for £1,100,000 with Oakleys Estate Agents, Berkhamsted, on Rightmove.

This Grade II listed early Victorian villa in Roughdown Villas Road, Felden, retains many original features and offers generous accommodation over four floors, situated in a secluded private road.

This characterful home contains a wealth of attractive period details.

The principal reception is a dual-aspect room with original cornicing, ceiling roses and fireplaces, with folding doors to divide the room as desired.

From the ground floor hall there is access to a flat/annexe that was formerly an artist's studio but is currently used as an office and workshop.

The kitchen and dining room are located on the lower ground floor, as is a family bathroom and a large utility room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and family shower room, and there are two more bedrooms on the second floor.

There is a southerly facing courtyard to the rear, with steps leading up to a flint walled garden. There is also a separate garage with workshop above (originally a stable and hayloft), plus generous parking space.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

