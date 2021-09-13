Take a look around this three-bedroom converted chapel in Tring

This three-bedroom converted chapel in Tring's highly sought after conservation area is on the market for £675,000 with Brown & Merry, Tring, on Rightmove.

The Old Chapel is a gorgeous conversion on Chapel Street, overlooking the beautiful church opposite, in the very heart of Tring town centre.

The front door opens to an entrance porch before giving way to the sitting room featuring a double glazed sash style window and wood flooring.

There is a stunning kitchen dining family room with bi-fold doors which open to create a sociable flow to the garden at the rear of the property.

Upstairs to the first floor are two generously proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom while the top floor is home to the master bedroom and shower room.

Outside at the rear is a wonderful, secluded garden which has been professionally landscaped to create an enjoyable yet low maintenance garden suitable for entertaining friends and family.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

