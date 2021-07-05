Take a look around this three-bedroom barn conversion in Dacorum with 'uninterrupted views over British countryside'

This spacious three-bedroom barn conversion located in a picturesque village near Tring is on the market for £975,000 Castles, Berkhamsted, on Rightmove.

The property, situated on Puttenham Court, Puttenham, has three double bedrooms, a large garden and garage.

The property has a kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, dining room, double-aspect formal-living room, downstairs toilet, three double bedrooms - two with en-suite shower rooms - and a family bathroom.

Outside there is parking for two cars and further parking or storage in the integral garage.

There is also a very large rear garden with uninterrupted views over British countryside.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

