Take a look around this spacious 4 bedroom home in Berkhamsted

The Tree House, situated on Shootersway - a popular private road - has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and offers opportunity to extend (STPP).

On the ground floor the three principal reception rooms and kitchen are all accessed from the hallway.

The living room is light and benefits from a fireplace and glass sliding doors which lead out onto the terrace. The dining room also has glass sliding patio doors providing access onto the mature rear garden.

The kitchen leads to the good sized utility room which benefits from additional storage and offers access to the rear and side of the property. On the ground floor there is also a useful study with access to the integral double garage.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms including the principal bedroom with built in wardrobes and en suite bathroom. There is also a family bathroom and additional shower room.

Outside there is a terrace and beyond is a lawn with an array of shrubs and hedges. A large driveway offers ample parking with access to the double garage and side access to the rear garden.

