Take a look around this Grade II listed four bedroom home in Berkhamsted

2 Ernest Lindgren House is a beautiful Grade II listed four bedroom home offering over 2,100 sq ft of accommodation and set within an exclusive gated development of 9 properties, on Kingshill Way, which was once part of the British Film Institute National Archive.

When entering the property you will notice a stunning entrance hall which doubles up as a sitting room, the room has an attractive original Oak staircase, bespoke hand crafted book shelves and parquet floor ensure this room boasts an abundance of character and charm.

The reception hall flows through to the kitchen/dining room and to the rear of the property there is the family room with feature fire place (currently capped) and it is from this room you gain access into the garden.

The first floor has four bedrooms, the master being en-suite, a bathroom and separate shower room.

From the landing you can access the balcony which has been laid with astro turf and is an ideal place to sit and enjoy the elevated position.

The garden is accessed via the family room from French doors leading out onto an area of lawn.

There is allocated parking at the front for two cars, but there is ample space to park three cars.

