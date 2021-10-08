Take a look around this Grade II listed barn conversion in Hemel Hempstead

This barn conversion is set off a private road on the edge of Water End and overlooks the River Gade.

This Grade II listed property is believed to date back in part to the 16th century and boasts many character features.

The property stands within delightful mature gardens and within an overall plot of 0.33 of an acre, and is only one of five houses on the edge of Water End.

There is a detached oak-framed garage and gravel driveway, which provides parking for several cars. The garage benefits from a loft, which may have scope for conversion into an office or games room, if required and subject to planning consent.

The property has a sitting room, which is galleried to the master bedroom and features an inglenook fireplace and beamed ceiling. There is a dining room and a good sized kitchen/breakfast room.

There are four double bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor and benefits from a conservatory overlooking the rear garden. There are two bathrooms and a separate WC.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Water End Moor, Water End Sitting room Photo: Savills, Harpenden and Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Water End Moor, Water End Dining room Photo: Savills, Harpenden and Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Water End Moor, Water End Double garage Photo: Savills, Harpenden and Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Water End Moor, Water End Bedroom Photo: Savills, Harpenden and Rightmove Photo Sales