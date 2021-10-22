Take a look around this 6 bedroom Edwardian villa in Berkhamsted

This six bedroom Edwardian Villa is on the market

This Edwardian Villa is available for the first time in almost 30 years, and it is on the market for £1,295,000 with Nash Partnership, Berkhamsted on Rightmove.

This six bedroom and two bedroom property on Charles Street is full of charm and character, with large size bedrooms and high ceilings.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors, with four bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and original stairs leading up to the top floor - which was no doubt originally the servants' quarters - to two more bedrooms and a latterly added shower room on the top floor.

Period features include original floorboards, picture rails, coving, sash windows, panelling, built in cupboards and internal doors.

As well as its six bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property boasts two separate reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room and a downstairs cloakroom. Both reception rooms have fireplaces and bay windows.

The southerly facing rear garden has a side access, two patio areas, one to the side and one to the rear, and is mainly laid to lawn with a vegetable patch, shed and greenhouse to the rear, a space which would lend itself perfectly to a purpose-built home office.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1 . Charles Street, Berkhamsted Bedroom Photo: Nash Partnership, Berkhamsted and Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Charles Street, Berkhamsted Rear garden Photo: Nash Partnership, Berkhamsted and Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Charles Street, Berkhamsted Bedroom Photo: Nash Partnership, Berkhamsted and Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Charles Street, Berkhamsted Dining room Photo: Nash Partnership, Berkhamsted and Rightmove Photo Sales