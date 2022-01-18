Take a look around this 6-bedroom barn conversion in Dacorum

This property in Markyate is set in circa 1.7 acres and surrounded by stunning open countryside.

The Granary has plenty of living and entertaining space and is well presented.

This home has a reception hall, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, lounge, dining room, study, en-suite shower room, utility room, boot room, dressing room, family bathroom and an internal double garage.

There are six bedrooms and one of them is currently being used as a gym.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

