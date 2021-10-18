Take a look around this 5 bedroom Victorian semi detached home in Berkhamsted

This semi-detached property on Cross Oak Road has fantastic far reaching views across Berkhamsted and beyond.

The property has been extended to create living accommodation over four floors and includes a basement, two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and dining room that flows into the Amdega conservatory.

There are five bedrooms, outside off street parking and a large garden.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

