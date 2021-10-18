This five bedroom Victorian semi detached home is on the market

Take a look around this 5 bedroom Victorian semi detached home in Berkhamsted

This property has outstanding far reaching views

By Reporter
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:04 pm

This Victorian five bedroom family home in Berkhamsted is on the market for £1,550,000 with Aitchisons, Berkhamsted on Rightmove.

This semi-detached property on Cross Oak Road has fantastic far reaching views across Berkhamsted and beyond.

The property has been extended to create living accommodation over four floors and includes a basement, two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and dining room that flows into the Amdega conservatory.

There are five bedrooms, outside off street parking and a large garden.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Cross Oak Road, Berkhamsted

Reception

Photo: Aitchisons, Berkhamsted and Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Cross Oak Road, Berkhamsted

Dining room

Photo: Aitchisons, Berkhamsted and Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Cross Oak Road, Berkhamsted

Kitchen

Photo: Aitchisons, Berkhamsted and Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Cross Oak Road, Berkhamsted

Back garden

Photo: Aitchisons, Berkhamsted and Rightmove

Photo Sales
BerkhamstedVictorianRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3