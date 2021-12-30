Take a look around this 5 bedroom late Victorian family home in Berkhamsted

This family home on Kings Road has two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, conservator and is set within walled gardens, whilst enjoying views over parkland.

Upon entry to this very impressive property there is a wealth of character features, these include a stunning stained glass entrance door, sash windows, high corniced ceilings, deep skirting boards, original internal exposed wooden doors and exposed wooden floors.

The ground floor accommodation also benefits from a lift, which provides convenient access to the cellar, conservatory, and the rear garden.

The first floor landing gives access to three bedrooms, which includes the master bedroom, with an en-suite, and the family bathroom.

The two second floor rooms, which are currently open plan, have access to a small southerly facing balcony, which has panoramic views over parkland.

