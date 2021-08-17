Take a look around this 1930's three bedroom family home near Hemel Hempstead

Two Hedges, on Greenacres, Leverstock Green, has two reception rooms, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a south facing rear garden

This charming 1930's extended three/four bedroom detached house is situated on a large plot overlooking fields and is within walking distance of local village stores.

The property has an Oak front door with original stained glass and the triple aspect living room has an open fireplace - perfect for relaxing.

The recent addition of the orangery, which is open plan to the dining room and kitchen, provides a stunning focal point where you can enjoy the southerly aspect garden from all year round.

There is a study or potentially fourth bedroom on the ground floor, cloakroom and a separate utility room.

The first floor offers three double bedrooms with two bathrooms, one being a Jack and Jill bathroom serving two of the bedrooms.

The master bedroom provides a large en-suite, with a range of refitted wardrobes and access onto a balcony.

There is also a double garage adjacent to the property approached via a large driveway providing ample off road parking.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

