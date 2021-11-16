Take a look around this 10 bedroom detached Grade II listed home in Hemel Hempstead

The Grade II listed home on Pouchen End Lane offers extensive accommodation of over 8,000 sq.ft. with a detached triple garage, indoor swimming pool and approximately 6.57 acres in total.

The property boasts magnificent views over green belt land and offers an excellent degree of privacy.

Believed to date back to the mid 1500's with a comprehensive re-modelling in 1864, the current owners have enjoyed this fabulous country home for over twenty years.

On entering the property you are immediately met with the character one would expect from a home such as this, exposed brick and timber walls in the hallway which provides direct access into two of the numerous reception rooms, the family room and formal dining room.

The family room has attractive panelling to the walls and ornate carving to the area above the fireplace. The dining room is equally impressive with a large fireplace and log burning stove, this room is perfect for those special occasions when a lunch or dinner party is required.

The drawing room is of particular note, flooded with natural light from and benefitting from delightful views across the valley from the large bay window.

The kitchen has a four oven AGA, walk in pantry and steps lead down to the breakfast room, ideal for everyday dining. Leading from the kitchen is the boot room providing a further entrance and access into the courtyard.

There are two home office/ studios and an impressive games room with access to the indoor heated swimming pool.

A secondary kitchen which interlinks with a lounge allowing for ancillary accommodation for any guests staying for extended periods of time. Completing the ground floor accommodation are several store rooms, a plant room and three toilets.

On the first floor the master bedroom suite has stunning views across open countryside from the beautiful bay window. A large dressing room with fitted wardrobes and a spacious en-suite with separate bath and shower. There are seven further double bedrooms, a single bedroom, two bathrooms and a shower room.

A secondary staircase leads down from these bedrooms to the rear lobby area whereby a further staircase leads to the gym. The indoor heated swimming pool is accessed via the games room.

The property is approached through electric gates and a long sweeping driveway. There is ample parking next to the property and a well proportioned triple garage. Grounds extend to approx 6.57 acres in total including a Croquet lawn, over one hundred mature trees, flower beds, a meadow and woodland.

