Sunny welcome for first residents of new 65-home development in Kings Langley
A housebuilder has welcomed the first residents to a new 65-home development in Kings Langley.
Residents have moved in to the first 14 completed apartments at Millworks - off Home Park Mill Link Road – formerly the engineering department of West Herts College.
Housebuilder Bellway gifted them hampers from local charity The Sunnyside Rural Trust – a social enterprise offering rural and outdoor-based work experience and training for vulnerable people.
Bellway spokeswoman Zoe Dobbs said: “Welcoming the first residents into their new homes at Millworks marks a real milestone for work at the development and we’re pleased to have partnered with Sunnyside Rural Trust to celebrate this occasion for our customers.”
Emma Power at the trust, said: “Sunnyside Rural Trust provides real-life work experiences for adults with learning difficulties in horticulture, retail and animal care. Produce in the hampers has been lovingly nurtured, grown and produced by the adults who engage with our services.”