Sunny welcome for first residents of new 65-home development in Kings Langley

A housebuilder has welcomed the first residents to a new 65-home development in Kings Langley.

Residents have moved in to the first 14 completed apartments at Millworks - off Home Park Mill Link Road – formerly the engineering department of West Herts College.

Housebuilder Bellway gifted them hampers from local charity The Sunnyside Rural Trust – a social enterprise offering rural and outdoor-based work experience and training for vulnerable people.

The first 14 apartments are complete. Image: Bellway/ Paul Eccleston Arthouse Photography Ltd

Bellway spokeswoman Zoe Dobbs said: “Welcoming the first residents into their new homes at Millworks marks a real milestone for work at the development and we’re pleased to have partnered with Sunnyside Rural Trust to celebrate this occasion for our customers.”