Stylish two-bed nestled among the cobbles of Hemel Hempstead’s historic heart enters the market

A stylish two-bedroom apartment is on the market in Hemel Hempstead’s historic Old Town.

Old meets new with this modern Old Town apartment, which comes with a £275,000 price tag.

The property features an open plan living room, oak-style flooring and allocated parking.

The first-floor apartment is perfect for a couple or young family and is nestled among the cobbled high street, oozing with old-worldly charm.

The property is surrounded by an abundance of specialist shops, pubs and restaurants with the stunning St Mary’s Church and the Town Hall nearby.

There are two primary schools within a short walk away while Hemel Hempstead and Aspley stations are a short drive.

1 . Exterior The home is nestled among the cobbles of Old Town high street.

2 . Living area A stylish open plan living room allows for plenty of space to relax.