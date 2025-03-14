This house is really a gem!placeholder image
Step inside this amazing £3m property in Markyate - with an annexe and an indoor pool

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:21 BST
With seven bedrooms in the main house, another three in the annexe and a leisure complex to have a swim in your private pool, this house really is something.

Spread across 4.4 acres is this absolute gem of a property sandwiched between Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The Markyate home oozes character and extravagance - not to mention a private, indoor pool, gym and a separate annexe with three bedrooms.

The house has seven bedrooms, with the principal one having its own dressing room and bathroom.

And it has oodles of space with three floors of rooms in the main house and another two storeys (and a balcony) in the detached annexe.

There are two cloakrooms, a garden room, a library, snug, three family bathrooms and plenty of storage.

Outside, there are far-reaching views of the countryside and sheep grazing in the nearby fields.

There is a garage block and a leisure complex with a sauna, gym and indoor pool. And an all-weather tennis court on the grounds to get your game on.

The garden has shrubs, flowerbeds, a summer house, art studio, seating areas and terraces to enjoy alfresco dining.

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £3,000,000, you can click here for the listing.

Ready to dive it? Get scrolling!

This impressive home has a lot going for it across its 4.4 acres

1. Luton Road

This impressive home has a lot going for it across its 4.4 acres Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden

The property has some really detailed elements - like this stained glass door and windows.

2. Luton Road

The property has some really detailed elements - like this stained glass door and windows. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden

Here is the drawing room with a log burning fireplace and a large bay window.

3. Luton Road

Here is the drawing room with a log burning fireplace and a large bay window. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden

The family room is bright and air, with views of the garden outside.

4. Luton Road

The family room is bright and air, with views of the garden outside. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden

