Rare Grade II Listed 16th century home near Hemel Hempstead on the market for less than £1million

The Grade II four-bed house, set in 1/3 acre grounds the heart of Leverstock Green, is on the market for £925,000.

The detached home originally comprised two dwellings, and oozes historical charm with period features including exposed beams and an enchanting inglenook fireplace.

A dining area adjoins the kitchen where old meets new in a bright space featuring a contemporary wall and touches of rustic charm.

The ground-floor also gives way to an additional reception room, wet room, boiler room, a utility room and bathroom.

The first floor can be accessed via two staircases leading to the spacious bedrooms complete with fitted storage. There is a large family bathroom and a separate toilet.

The detached double garage has a separate room which previously served as an office. A mezzanine level also has potential for storage or versatile living space, subject to planning permission.

A large gravel driveway set among the rolling grounds serves as off-street parking for several vehicles.

