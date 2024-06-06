Rare Grade II Listed 16th century home near Hemel Hempstead on the market for less than £1million

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 14:42 BST
An historic country home is waiting for a new family to nestle in and enjoy its stunning surrounds near Hemel Hempstead.

The Grade II four-bed house, set in 1/3 acre grounds the heart of Leverstock Green, is on the market for £925,000.

The detached home originally comprised two dwellings, and oozes historical charm with period features including exposed beams and an enchanting inglenook fireplace.

A dining area adjoins the kitchen where old meets new in a bright space featuring a contemporary wall and touches of rustic charm.

The ground-floor also gives way to an additional reception room, wet room, boiler room, a utility room and bathroom.

The first floor can be accessed via two staircases leading to the spacious bedrooms complete with fitted storage. There is a large family bathroom and a separate toilet.

The detached double garage has a separate room which previously served as an office. A mezzanine level also has potential for storage or versatile living space, subject to planning permission.

A large gravel driveway set among the rolling grounds serves as off-street parking for several vehicles.

Old meets new in this quirky 16th century country home.

1. Exterior

Old meets new in this quirky 16th century country home. Photo: Ashtons

Photo Sales
The generous rooms come with huge potential as well as retaining unique period features.

2. Downstairs bedroom

The generous rooms come with huge potential as well as retaining unique period features. Photo: Ashtons

Photo Sales
Old meets new in this bright kitchen featuring modern appliances and a rustic-style breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

Old meets new in this bright kitchen featuring modern appliances and a rustic-style breakfast bar. Photo: Ashtons

Photo Sales
The bright and airy living room is complemented by exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace.

4. Living room

The bright and airy living room is complemented by exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. Photo: Ashtons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIHemel HempsteadLeverstock Green