Quirky one-bed period home in Hemel Hempstead's Old Town is on the market for offers over 220k
An historic house in Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town is on the market for offers over 220k.
This charming one-bedroom period home comes complete with a log burner, a mezzanine overlooking the bedroom and exposed beams.
It has an open plan living area with a fully equipped kitchen while the first floor features a double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a raised platform. There is also bathroom with a full size bath and with a fitted washer/dryer. There is electric heating and a gas fired boiler that runs the hot water system.
The quirky home along the Hollywood famous high street, used in a Spielberg movie no less, comes with bespoke shops and eateries on its doorstep, with the town centre just a stone’s throw away.