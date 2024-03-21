Quirky 1930s three-bed character home in cosy Hemel Hempstead community goes on the market

A quirky 1930s three-bed character home, in a sought after area of Hemel Hempstead, is on the market.

This semi-detached family home in Nash Mills is available as a freehold for £500,000.

It ideally located close to Apsley train station, with Kings Langley a stone’s throw.

The 1930s home oozes character the moment you step in, with its open-plan reception area featuring exposed brick walls, wood floors and access to a large, rambling garden.

The kitchen is conveniently fitted with essential appliances, with stylised wood effect units.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers up plenty of space and storage, including built-in wardrobes.

A second double room is similarly spacious while a cosy single room is perfect for a home office or child.Its location, nestled in a bustling community, close to transport links and schools, makes it an ideal family home.

