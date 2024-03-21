Quirky 1930s three-bed character home in cosy Hemel Hempstead community goes on the market

This semi-detached family home in Nash Mills is available as a freehold for £500,000
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT

A quirky 1930s three-bed character home, in a sought after area of Hemel Hempstead, is on the market.

This semi-detached family home in Nash Mills is available as a freehold for £500,000.

It ideally located close to Apsley train station, with Kings Langley a stone’s throw.

The 1930s home oozes character the moment you step in, with its open-plan reception area featuring exposed brick walls, wood floors and access to a large, rambling garden.

The kitchen is conveniently fitted with essential appliances, with stylised wood effect units.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers up plenty of space and storage, including built-in wardrobes.

A second double room is similarly spacious while a cosy single room is perfect for a home office or child.Its location, nestled in a bustling community, close to transport links and schools, makes it an ideal family home.

This three-bed semi-detached home is situated in the bustling community of Nash Mills.

1. Exterior

This three-bed semi-detached home is situated in the bustling community of Nash Mills. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A long, rambling back garden adds to this characterful 1930s home.

2. Garden

A long, rambling back garden adds to this characterful 1930s home. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Stepping in, you will be greeted by a charming entrance hall with smart wooden floors leading to an open plan reception area.

3. Entrance hall

Stepping in, you will be greeted by a charming entrance hall with smart wooden floors leading to an open plan reception area. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes all modern and essential appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen includes all modern and essential appliances. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hemel HempsteadKings Langley