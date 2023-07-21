£1.3m four-bedroom home hits the market in Hemel Hempstead boasting outdoor dining spot

The expensive property has a vast landscaped back garden

A four-bedroom home has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead valued at £1,295,000.

Located in Copper Beech Close the property boasts an extensive landscaped back garden and has an appealing patio area above its front drive.

Castles is selling the house which can be viewed online on Zoopla.

As well as four bedrooms, the home has two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Other key features include a double garage, stunning countryside views from the home and its garden, and a stylish freefold downstairs area.

It is within a mile of Hemel Hempstead Railway Station and has two schools within walking distance away.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1 . Living room One of three reception rooms inside the home, this one includes a fireplace. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

2 . Front of house dining A great way to see Hemel Hempstead's countryside or chill out with friends and family Photo: Castles Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The old-fashioned dining room at the property Photo: Castles Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom One of two bathrooms in the property, this one is connected to the master bedroom as an en-suite. Photo: Castles Photo Sales