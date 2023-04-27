Plans to demolish stables and replace with a building for care and therapy in Tring plus extensions galore across Dacorum
There are plans to demolish a stables and replace it with a building for care and therapy in Tring plus extensions galore across Dacorum.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (26th April 2023):
Reference: 23/00833/FHA
Lyndhurst 33 Darrs Lane Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Proposed rear dormer roof extension, 2No Velux roof lights to the front roof slope and 1No Velux roof light to the side roof slope, all to facilitate a loft conversion.
Reference: 23/00877/FUL
35 High Ridge Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 0AU
Proposal: Demolition of current three bedroom bungalow and replace with two 2 bedroom two storey dwellings.
Reference: 23/00882/FHA
2 Ashridge Rise Berkhamsted HP4 3JT
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/00908/FUL
Land Adjacent Drayton Manor Lodge Aylesbury Road Tring
Proposal: Demolition of existing stable buildings and construction of a new single storey ancillary building for care and therapy.
Reference: 23/00916/DRC
Markyate Jmi School Cavendish Road Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Details required by Condition 3 (Community Use Agreement) and 4 (Lighting) attached to planning permission 22/02010/FUL - Multi Use Games Area with a green polymeric surface
Reference: 23/00923/FHA
13 Montague Road Berkhamsted HP4 3DS
Proposal: Proposed loft conversion with dormers (RESUBMISSION)
Reference: 23/00974/FUL
Land Adj To No 23 Station Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EY
Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling house
Reference: 23/00978/FHA
27 Marlins Turn Hemel Hempstead HP1 3LQ
Proposal: Ground floor rear extension
Reference: 23/00979/FHA
79 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Two storey side/rear extension. Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension
Reference: 23/00980/FHA
4 Burnet Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 9ES
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/00983/DRC
94 Western Road Tring HP23 4BJ
Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (external surfaces) attached to planning permission 21/03112/FHA. (Single storey rear extension and Loft Conversion)
Reference: 23/00985/FHA
Holbrook Long Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Extension to car port
Reference: 23/00986/FUL
Workshop Rear Of 36 London Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9SB
Proposal: Demolition of existing building and construction of new office building.
Reference: 23/00996/HPA
6 Stanier Rise Berkhamsted HP4 1SD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.30m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.50m
Reference: 23/00994/LDP
Longdean School Rumballs Road Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Single storey detached teaching block with covered walkway extension.
Reference: 23/00995/FHA
184 Great Elms Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9UJ
Proposal: Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey extension.
Reference: 23/00997/FHA
16 Farm End Hemel Hempstead HP2 4ZA
Proposal: Loft conversion to provide a new master bedroom and ensuite/dressing room
Reference: 23/00998/RET
Mad Squirrel Brewery Shop 104 High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Retention of non-illuminated advertisement signage
Reference: 23/00999/FUL
Flat 1 The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Proposed construction of detached building comprising 2 person maisonette over double garage within the existing car parking area
Reference: 23/01000/FHA
21 Charles Street Berkhamsted HP4 3DG
Proposal: Single storey rear side infill extension and associated alterations
Reference: 23/01001/FHA
4 Montgomerie Close Berkhamsted HP4 1JX
Proposal: Single storey front extension
Reference: 23/01002/LDP
9 Anglefield Road Berkhamsted HP4 3JA
Proposal: Construction of Oak framed Orangery to rear
Reference: 23/01003/FHA
41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Part single, part two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and conversion of both detached and integral garages
Reference: 23/01004/LDP
41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Conversion of the existing loft void with flat roof dormer to rear, roof lights to front and removal of the existing hip end
Reference: 23/01010/TPO
3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted HP4 3BT
Proposal: Works to Sycamore tree
Reference: 23/01012/TCA
118 Flaunden Flaunden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Work to tree (felling)
Reference: 23/01013/TCA
Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Works to trees (felling)
Reference: 23/01015/TCA
Nettleden Farm Roman Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to trees (felling)
Reference: 23/01020/FHA
17 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EX
Proposal: First floor rear extension and internal alterations.