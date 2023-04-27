There are plans to demolish a stables and replace it with a building for care and therapy in Tring plus extensions galore across Dacorum.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (26th April 2023):

Reference: 23/00833/FHA

Plans have been submitted to the council

Lyndhurst 33 Darrs Lane Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Proposed rear dormer roof extension, 2No Velux roof lights to the front roof slope and 1No Velux roof light to the side roof slope, all to facilitate a loft conversion.

Reference: 23/00877/FUL

35 High Ridge Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 0AU

Proposal: Demolition of current three bedroom bungalow and replace with two 2 bedroom two storey dwellings.

Reference: 23/00882/FHA

2 Ashridge Rise Berkhamsted HP4 3JT

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/00908/FUL

Land Adjacent Drayton Manor Lodge Aylesbury Road Tring

Proposal: Demolition of existing stable buildings and construction of a new single storey ancillary building for care and therapy.

Reference: 23/00916/DRC

Markyate Jmi School Cavendish Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Details required by Condition 3 (Community Use Agreement) and 4 (Lighting) attached to planning permission 22/02010/FUL - Multi Use Games Area with a green polymeric surface

Reference: 23/00923/FHA

13 Montague Road Berkhamsted HP4 3DS

Proposal: Proposed loft conversion with dormers (RESUBMISSION)

Reference: 23/00974/FUL

Land Adj To No 23 Station Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EY

Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling house

Reference: 23/00978/FHA

27 Marlins Turn Hemel Hempstead HP1 3LQ

Proposal: Ground floor rear extension

Reference: 23/00979/FHA

79 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Two storey side/rear extension. Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension

Reference: 23/00980/FHA

4 Burnet Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 9ES

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/00983/DRC

94 Western Road Tring HP23 4BJ

Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (external surfaces) attached to planning permission 21/03112/FHA. (Single storey rear extension and Loft Conversion)

Reference: 23/00985/FHA

Holbrook Long Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Extension to car port

Reference: 23/00986/FUL

Workshop Rear Of 36 London Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9SB

Proposal: Demolition of existing building and construction of new office building.

Reference: 23/00996/HPA

6 Stanier Rise Berkhamsted HP4 1SD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.30m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.50m

Reference: 23/00994/LDP

Longdean School Rumballs Road Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey detached teaching block with covered walkway extension.

Reference: 23/00995/FHA

184 Great Elms Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9UJ

Proposal: Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey extension.

Reference: 23/00997/FHA

16 Farm End Hemel Hempstead HP2 4ZA

Proposal: Loft conversion to provide a new master bedroom and ensuite/dressing room

Reference: 23/00998/RET

Mad Squirrel Brewery Shop 104 High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Retention of non-illuminated advertisement signage

Reference: 23/00999/FUL

Flat 1 The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Proposed construction of detached building comprising 2 person maisonette over double garage within the existing car parking area

Reference: 23/01000/FHA

21 Charles Street Berkhamsted HP4 3DG

Proposal: Single storey rear side infill extension and associated alterations

Reference: 23/01001/FHA

4 Montgomerie Close Berkhamsted HP4 1JX

Proposal: Single storey front extension

Reference: 23/01002/LDP

9 Anglefield Road Berkhamsted HP4 3JA

Proposal: Construction of Oak framed Orangery to rear

Reference: 23/01003/FHA

41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Part single, part two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and conversion of both detached and integral garages

Reference: 23/01004/LDP

41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Conversion of the existing loft void with flat roof dormer to rear, roof lights to front and removal of the existing hip end

Reference: 23/01010/TPO

3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted HP4 3BT

Proposal: Works to Sycamore tree

Reference: 23/01012/TCA

118 Flaunden Flaunden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Work to tree (felling)

Reference: 23/01013/TCA

Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01015/TCA

Nettleden Farm Roman Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01020/FHA

17 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EX