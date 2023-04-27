News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Plans to demolish stables and replace with a building for care and therapy in Tring plus extensions galore across Dacorum

Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST- 3 min read

There are plans to demolish a stables and replace it with a building for care and therapy in Tring plus extensions galore across Dacorum.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (26th April 2023):

Reference: 23/00833/FHA

Plans have been submitted to the councilPlans have been submitted to the council
Plans have been submitted to the council
Most Popular

Lyndhurst 33 Darrs Lane Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Proposed rear dormer roof extension, 2No Velux roof lights to the front roof slope and 1No Velux roof light to the side roof slope, all to facilitate a loft conversion.

Reference: 23/00877/FUL

35 High Ridge Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 0AU

Proposal: Demolition of current three bedroom bungalow and replace with two 2 bedroom two storey dwellings.

Reference: 23/00882/FHA

2 Ashridge Rise Berkhamsted HP4 3JT

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/00908/FUL

Land Adjacent Drayton Manor Lodge Aylesbury Road Tring

Proposal: Demolition of existing stable buildings and construction of a new single storey ancillary building for care and therapy.

Reference: 23/00916/DRC

Markyate Jmi School Cavendish Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Details required by Condition 3 (Community Use Agreement) and 4 (Lighting) attached to planning permission 22/02010/FUL - Multi Use Games Area with a green polymeric surface

Reference: 23/00923/FHA

13 Montague Road Berkhamsted HP4 3DS

Proposal: Proposed loft conversion with dormers (RESUBMISSION)

Reference: 23/00974/FUL

Land Adj To No 23 Station Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EY

Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling house

Reference: 23/00978/FHA

27 Marlins Turn Hemel Hempstead HP1 3LQ

Proposal: Ground floor rear extension

Reference: 23/00979/FHA

79 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Two storey side/rear extension. Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension

Reference: 23/00980/FHA

4 Burnet Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 9ES

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/00983/DRC

94 Western Road Tring HP23 4BJ

Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (external surfaces) attached to planning permission 21/03112/FHA. (Single storey rear extension and Loft Conversion)

Reference: 23/00985/FHA

Holbrook Long Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Extension to car port

Reference: 23/00986/FUL

Workshop Rear Of 36 London Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9SB

Proposal: Demolition of existing building and construction of new office building.

Reference: 23/00996/HPA

6 Stanier Rise Berkhamsted HP4 1SD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.30m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.50m

Reference: 23/00994/LDP

Longdean School Rumballs Road Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey detached teaching block with covered walkway extension.

Reference: 23/00995/FHA

184 Great Elms Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9UJ

Proposal: Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey extension.

Reference: 23/00997/FHA

16 Farm End Hemel Hempstead HP2 4ZA

Proposal: Loft conversion to provide a new master bedroom and ensuite/dressing room

Reference: 23/00998/RET

Mad Squirrel Brewery Shop 104 High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Retention of non-illuminated advertisement signage

Reference: 23/00999/FUL

Flat 1 The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Proposed construction of detached building comprising 2 person maisonette over double garage within the existing car parking area

Reference: 23/01000/FHA

21 Charles Street Berkhamsted HP4 3DG

Proposal: Single storey rear side infill extension and associated alterations

Reference: 23/01001/FHA

4 Montgomerie Close Berkhamsted HP4 1JX

Proposal: Single storey front extension

Reference: 23/01002/LDP

9 Anglefield Road Berkhamsted HP4 3JA

Proposal: Construction of Oak framed Orangery to rear

Reference: 23/01003/FHA

41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Part single, part two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and conversion of both detached and integral garages

Reference: 23/01004/LDP

41 Pickford Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Conversion of the existing loft void with flat roof dormer to rear, roof lights to front and removal of the existing hip end

Reference: 23/01010/TPO

3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted HP4 3BT

Proposal: Works to Sycamore tree

Reference: 23/01012/TCA

118 Flaunden Flaunden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Work to tree (felling)

Reference: 23/01013/TCA

Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01015/TCA

Nettleden Farm Roman Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01020/FHA

17 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EX

Proposal: First floor rear extension and internal alterations.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadDacorum