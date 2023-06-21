News you can trust since 1858
Plans submitted to transform Hemel’s Breakspear Medical site into community unit and 71 homes with 51 car parking spaces

Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Plans have been submitted to transform Hemel’s Breakspear Medical site into a community unit and 71 homes with 51 car parking spaces.

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (21st June 2023):

Reference: 23/00872/FHA

Address: 5 Little Gaddesden House Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Construction of outbuilding

Reference: 23/01357/FUL

Address: Land To Rear Of 23-26 Brook Street Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5FX

Proposal: Change the lawn area to the rear of 23-26 Brook Street to hardstanding.

Reference: 23/01447/FUL

Address: 14 Maynard Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4TR

Proposal: Formation of external staircase to form new independent access to the first floor flat and formation of side dormer and loft conversion

Reference: 23/01453/MFA

Address: Breakspear Medical Hertfordshire House Wood Lane Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Demolition of existing commercial buildings and redevelopment of the site for mixed use, including 130m2 co-working/community unit, 71 residential units (5 x studio, 40 x 1 bedroom flats, 26 x 2 bedroom flats) Parking for 51 car parking spaces, cycle parking, landscaping, integrated bin storage and altered access.

Reference: 23/01455/FHA

Address: 2 Ramson Rise Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2DG

Proposal: First floor side extension with front dormer, single storey front extension with catslide roof, garage conversion and internal alterations

Reference: 23/01456/LDP

Address: Upper Dodds Hempstead Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construct new swimming pool building and adjacent plant room building

Reference: 23/01458/LBC

Address: Markyate Grill 121 High Street Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Change of use of first floor to habitable flat. Replacement windows to first floor front and side. Replacement entrance door to side.

Reference: 23/01462/FHA

Address: 40 Orchard Avenue Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3LG

Proposal: single storey side (amended scheme) for installation of W/C with shower on ground floor.

Reference: 23/01464/DRC

Address: Braydene High Street Green Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (Materials) attached to planning permission 22/02629/FUL (Construction of four dwellinghouses including amenity space and parking.)

Reference: 23/01469/NMA

Address: The Full House 126-128 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 22/02262/FUL (Construction of new boundary wall, creation of bin store and relocation of existing condensers together with associated external alterations)

Reference: 23/01472/OTD

Address: The Snowcentre St Albans Hill Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Installation of solar PV system on the rooftop.

Reference: 23/01473/LDE

Address: Foxdell Farm Luton Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: To confirm existing use of the land and buildings for equestrian purposes.

Reference: 23/01474/LDE

Address: Foxdell Farm Luton Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Existing use of land and buildings for storage,manufacture, maintenance and hire of portable conveniences and associated parking.

Reference: 23/01475/TCA

Address: 83 George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2EQ

Proposal: T1: Ash Fell

Reference: 23/01476/FHA

Address: Pinetrees The Grovells Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Garden Room Outbuilding.

Reference: 23/01480/DRC

Address: Zeera 49 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 4/00714/FUL (Alterations to access and ground floor windows to front, new boundary wall and fence, two-storey rear extension to replace existing single-storey extension, creation of new first floor flat and internal alterations including the repositioning of kitchen)

