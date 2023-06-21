Plans submitted to transform Hemel’s Breakspear Medical site into community unit and 71 homes with 51 car parking spaces
Plans have been submitted to transform Hemel’s Breakspear Medical site into a community unit and 71 homes with 51 car parking spaces.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (21st June 2023):
Reference: 23/00872/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 5 Little Gaddesden House Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Construction of outbuilding
Reference: 23/01357/FUL
Address: Land To Rear Of 23-26 Brook Street Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5FX
Proposal: Change the lawn area to the rear of 23-26 Brook Street to hardstanding.
Reference: 23/01447/FUL
Address: 14 Maynard Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4TR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Formation of external staircase to form new independent access to the first floor flat and formation of side dormer and loft conversion
Reference: 23/01453/MFA
Address: Breakspear Medical Hertfordshire House Wood Lane Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Demolition of existing commercial buildings and redevelopment of the site for mixed use, including 130m2 co-working/community unit, 71 residential units (5 x studio, 40 x 1 bedroom flats, 26 x 2 bedroom flats) Parking for 51 car parking spaces, cycle parking, landscaping, integrated bin storage and altered access.
Reference: 23/01455/FHA
Address: 2 Ramson Rise Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2DG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: First floor side extension with front dormer, single storey front extension with catslide roof, garage conversion and internal alterations
Reference: 23/01456/LDP
Address: Upper Dodds Hempstead Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construct new swimming pool building and adjacent plant room building
Reference: 23/01458/LBC
Address: Markyate Grill 121 High Street Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Change of use of first floor to habitable flat. Replacement windows to first floor front and side. Replacement entrance door to side.
Reference: 23/01462/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 40 Orchard Avenue Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3LG
Proposal: single storey side (amended scheme) for installation of W/C with shower on ground floor.
Reference: 23/01464/DRC
Address: Braydene High Street Green Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (Materials) attached to planning permission 22/02629/FUL (Construction of four dwellinghouses including amenity space and parking.)
Reference: 23/01469/NMA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: The Full House 126-128 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 22/02262/FUL (Construction of new boundary wall, creation of bin store and relocation of existing condensers together with associated external alterations)
Reference: 23/01472/OTD
Address: The Snowcentre St Albans Hill Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Installation of solar PV system on the rooftop.
Reference: 23/01473/LDE
Address: Foxdell Farm Luton Road Markyate St Albans
Proposal: To confirm existing use of the land and buildings for equestrian purposes.
Reference: 23/01474/LDE
Address: Foxdell Farm Luton Road Markyate St Albans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Existing use of land and buildings for storage,manufacture, maintenance and hire of portable conveniences and associated parking.
Reference: 23/01475/TCA
Address: 83 George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2EQ
Proposal: T1: Ash Fell
Reference: 23/01476/FHA
Address: Pinetrees The Grovells Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Garden Room Outbuilding.
Reference: 23/01480/DRC
Address: Zeera 49 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 4/00714/FUL (Alterations to access and ground floor windows to front, new boundary wall and fence, two-storey rear extension to replace existing single-storey extension, creation of new first floor flat and internal alterations including the repositioning of kitchen)