Plans submitted to remove clock tower from Hemel Hempstead church and big school redevelopment
Plans have been submitted to remove a clock tower from a Hemel Hempstead church and further details provided on a big school redevelopment.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 24th 2023):
Reference: 22/02594/FUL
Address: 36 London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9SB
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/00469/FUL
Address: Moat Cottage Water Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire
Proposal: Demolition of commercial units and construction of 3 new build terraced houses and an extension to existing residential property with associated landscaping/external works.
Reference: 23/00581/FUL
Address: Merceys Wood Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire
Proposal: The construction of Agricultural/Forestry Management Buildings and associated works.
Reference: 23/00902/FUL
Address: Land Adjacent Row Beech Cottages Watling Street Kensworth Dunstable
Proposal: Change of use of land for the display and sale of used cars. Installation of a grasscrete parking surface, stationing a container for use as a site office, Installation of a boundary fence and dropped kerb.
Reference: 23/01024/FHA
Address: 37 Old Dean Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of a new detached outbuilding
Reference: 23/01066/ADV
Address: 3 Blossom Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4ZB
Proposal: Installation of car park sign.
Reference: 23/01109/FUL
Address: 115 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9PT
Proposal: Demolition of existing Bungalow and construction of 2 semi detached 3 bedroom houses
Reference: 23/01142/FHA
Address: Rosemary Dunny Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and construction of open front porch. Removal and replacememt of roof tiling. Removal and replacement of rear access steps. New and existing walls rendered and painted with areas of timber clad
Reference: 23/01144/RET
Address: 16 Glenview Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TE
Proposal: Retention of building in rear garden
Reference: 23/01155/NMA
Address: Pendley Farm Station Road Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning application to 20/00136/FUL (Demolition of barn, indoor school and hay barn. Construction of 6 No. dwellings).
Reference: 23/01158/NMA
Address: Puddingstone Orchard Northchurch Common Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/00740/FUL (Construction of three-bedroom dwellinghouse to replace existing caravan and sundry buildings).
Reference: 23/01162/TCA
Address: 2 Rosehill Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EW
Proposal: Works to tree, T1 - Cypress tree.
T2 - Apple tree - Shorten height approx. 1m.
T3 - Bay tree - Lightly prune.
Reason - General maintenance to keep the tree at a manageable size for the garden.
Reference: 23/01188/LDE
Address: 17 Crescent Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4AH
Proposal: Retention of 2 x 6 foot wooden gates constructed within the boundary of dwelling.
Reference: 23/01236/PDRC
Address: Park House Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Discharge of condition under S75 of the conservation of habitats and species regulations 2017 (migration) attached to prior approval 22/01498/DPA (Two storey roof extension to form 18 apartments.)
Reference: 23/01237/PDRC
Address: Park House Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Discharge of condition under S75 of the conservation of habitats and species regulations 2017 (migration) attached to prior approval 22/02442/OTD (Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 22 apartments)
Reference: 23/01201/DRC
Address: Astley Cooper School St Agnells Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 6 (Noise impact assessment) attached to planning permission 23/00191/ROC (Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/01302/MFA (Demolition of existing blocks EFAA, EFAC, EFAG and EFAH, and redevelopment of the Astley Cooper School to provide one new teaching block and one new leisure centre block, with associated external and soft landscaping works.)
Reference: 23/01202/TEL
Address: Shenley Road Woodhall Farm Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Proposed telecommunications installation: Proposed 15.0m Phase 8 Monopole and associated ancillary works.
Reference: 23/01203/FHA
Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and replacement of windows
Reference: 23/01205/LDP
Address: 93 Washington Avenue Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6AW
Proposal: Use of dwelling house from C3 to C3 (b) as children's home with live in carer.
Reference: 23/01206/FUL
Address: Gadebridge Baptist Church Galley Hill Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Removal of clock tower
Reference: 23/01207/DRC
Address: Hemel Hempstead Crematorium And South West Of Bedmond Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 17 (Drainage) attached to planning permission 20/01355/MFA (Full Planning Application for the construction of a single storey, single chapel crematorium with associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure.)
Reference: 23/01212/FHA
Address: 8 Chiltern Hills Close Aldbury Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: First floor side extension and conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation.
Reference: 23/01242/AGD
Address: The Cabin Barnes Lane Kings Langley WD4 9LB
Proposal: Steel framed building