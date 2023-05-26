Plans submitted to remove clock tower from Hemel Hempstead church and big school redevelopment

Plans have been submitted to remove a clock tower from a Hemel Hempstead church and further details provided on a big school redevelopment.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 24th 2023):

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 22/02594/FUL

Plans have been submitted to the council

Address: 36 London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9SB

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00469/FUL

Address: Moat Cottage Water Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition of commercial units and construction of 3 new build terraced houses and an extension to existing residential property with associated landscaping/external works.

Reference: 23/00581/FUL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Merceys Wood Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire

Proposal: The construction of Agricultural/Forestry Management Buildings and associated works.

Reference: 23/00902/FUL

Address: Land Adjacent Row Beech Cottages Watling Street Kensworth Dunstable

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Change of use of land for the display and sale of used cars. Installation of a grasscrete parking surface, stationing a container for use as a site office, Installation of a boundary fence and dropped kerb.

Reference: 23/01024/FHA

Address: 37 Old Dean Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of a new detached outbuilding

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/01066/ADV

Address: 3 Blossom Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4ZB

Proposal: Installation of car park sign.

Reference: 23/01109/FUL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 115 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9PT

Proposal: Demolition of existing Bungalow and construction of 2 semi detached 3 bedroom houses

Reference: 23/01142/FHA

Address: Rosemary Dunny Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and construction of open front porch. Removal and replacememt of roof tiling. Removal and replacement of rear access steps. New and existing walls rendered and painted with areas of timber clad

Reference: 23/01144/RET

Address: 16 Glenview Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TE

Proposal: Retention of building in rear garden

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/01155/NMA

Address: Pendley Farm Station Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning application to 20/00136/FUL (Demolition of barn, indoor school and hay barn. Construction of 6 No. dwellings).

Reference: 23/01158/NMA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Puddingstone Orchard Northchurch Common Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/00740/FUL (Construction of three-bedroom dwellinghouse to replace existing caravan and sundry buildings).

Reference: 23/01162/TCA

Address: 2 Rosehill Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EW

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Works to tree, T1 - Cypress tree.

T2 - Apple tree - Shorten height approx. 1m.

T3 - Bay tree - Lightly prune.

Reason - General maintenance to keep the tree at a manageable size for the garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/01188/LDE

Address: 17 Crescent Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4AH

Proposal: Retention of 2 x 6 foot wooden gates constructed within the boundary of dwelling.

Reference: 23/01236/PDRC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Park House Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Discharge of condition under S75 of the conservation of habitats and species regulations 2017 (migration) attached to prior approval 22/01498/DPA (Two storey roof extension to form 18 apartments.)

Reference: 23/01237/PDRC

Address: Park House Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Discharge of condition under S75 of the conservation of habitats and species regulations 2017 (migration) attached to prior approval 22/02442/OTD (Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 22 apartments)

Reference: 23/01201/DRC

Address: Astley Cooper School St Agnells Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 6 (Noise impact assessment) attached to planning permission 23/00191/ROC (Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/01302/MFA (Demolition of existing blocks EFAA, EFAC, EFAG and EFAH, and redevelopment of the Astley Cooper School to provide one new teaching block and one new leisure centre block, with associated external and soft landscaping works.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/01202/TEL

Address: Shenley Road Woodhall Farm Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Proposed telecommunications installation: Proposed 15.0m Phase 8 Monopole and associated ancillary works.

Reference: 23/01203/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and replacement of windows

Reference: 23/01205/LDP

Address: 93 Washington Avenue Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6AW

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Use of dwelling house from C3 to C3 (b) as children's home with live in carer.

Reference: 23/01206/FUL

Address: Gadebridge Baptist Church Galley Hill Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Removal of clock tower

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/01207/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead Crematorium And South West Of Bedmond Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 17 (Drainage) attached to planning permission 20/01355/MFA (Full Planning Application for the construction of a single storey, single chapel crematorium with associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure.)

Reference: 23/01212/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 8 Chiltern Hills Close Aldbury Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: First floor side extension and conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation.

Reference: 23/01242/AGD

Address: The Cabin Barnes Lane Kings Langley WD4 9LB

Advertisement

Advertisement