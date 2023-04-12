Plans submitted to demolish timber barn and build a house in Hemel and to erect illuminated signs in Tring

Plans have been submitted to demolish a timber barn and build a house in Hemel and to erect illuminated signs in Tring in this week’s applications.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (12th April 2023):

Reference: 23/00715/FUL

Plans have been submitted to the council

Address: 21 High Street Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8AB

Proposal: Upgrading of the existing ventilation system.

Reference: 23/00842/FUL

Address: 7 Willow Edge Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8NE

Proposal: Installation of air source heat pumps to the existing boiler room at Willow Edge.

Reference: 23/00843/FUL

Address: Betty Paterson House Astley Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Installation of air source heat pumps inclusive of an overhead gantry running from the existing boiler room to the location of the air source heat pumps.

Reference: 23/00849/OUT

Address: China Barn Gaddesden Row Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Outline planning application with all matters reserved to demolish existing timber stables and B8 barn. Construction of single dwelling

Reference: 23/00850/ADV

Address: 8 Dolphin Square Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5BN

Proposal: Externally Illuminated Conservation Fascia Signs X2 and Externally Illuminated Conservation Projection Signs X2

Reference: 23/00889/FHA

Address: Sandane London Road Bourne End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Extensions to front and rear, reconstruction and enlargement of roof to include front and rear dormer windows (amended scheme).

For more information on planning applications visit Dacorum Borough Council’s dedicated planning portal.

