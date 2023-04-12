Plans submitted to demolish timber barn and build a house in Hemel and to erect illuminated signs in Tring
Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Plans have been submitted to demolish a timber barn and build a house in Hemel and to erect illuminated signs in Tring in this week’s applications.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (12th April 2023):
Reference: 23/00715/FUL
Address: 21 High Street Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8AB
Proposal: Upgrading of the existing ventilation system.
Reference: 23/00842/FUL
Address: 7 Willow Edge Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8NE
Proposal: Installation of air source heat pumps to the existing boiler room at Willow Edge.
Reference: 23/00843/FUL
Address: Betty Paterson House Astley Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Installation of air source heat pumps inclusive of an overhead gantry running from the existing boiler room to the location of the air source heat pumps.
Reference: 23/00849/OUT
Address: China Barn Gaddesden Row Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Outline planning application with all matters reserved to demolish existing timber stables and B8 barn. Construction of single dwelling
Reference: 23/00850/ADV
Address: 8 Dolphin Square Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5BN
Proposal: Externally Illuminated Conservation Fascia Signs X2 and Externally Illuminated Conservation Projection Signs X2
Reference: 23/00889/FHA
Address: Sandane London Road Bourne End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Extensions to front and rear, reconstruction and enlargement of roof to include front and rear dormer windows (amended scheme).
For more information on planning applications visit Dacorum Borough Council’s dedicated planning portal.
The DBC portal features a simple search system where users can look for Planning Applications and Appeals by keyword, application reference, postcode or by a single line of an address.