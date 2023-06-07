Plans submitted to build eight new houses on site between Hemel and Berkhamsted

Plans have been submitted to build eight new houses on a site between Hemel and Berkhamsted.

Proposals submitted to the council this week state intentions to demolish the frontage buildings and redevelop the site for eight dwelling houses on Water End Road, Potten End.

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (7th June 2023):

Reference: 23/01180/LBC

Address: Dalchini 91 - 95 High Street Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Repairs and new signage

Reference: 23/01211/FUL

Address: 23 Water End Road And Land To Rear Of 21 Water End Road Potten End Berkhamsted

Proposal: Demolition of frontage buildings and redevelopment of site for 8 dwelling houses

Reference: 23/01260/FHA

Address: 2 Bucklands Croft Wilstone Tring

Proposal: Construction of detached garden shed/bicycle store

Reference: 23/01278/FUL

Address: Pump House _ Water Tower At The Hoo Ledgemore Lane Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Partial conversion of the Pump House to a 2 bed residential accommodation and general repairs to the building.

Reference: 23/01279/LBC

Address: Pump House _ Water Tower At The Hoo Ledgemore Lane Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Partial conversion of the Pump House to a 2 bed residential accommodation and general repairs to the building.

Reference: 23/01285/FHA

Address: 25 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NH

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01290/FHA

Address: 33 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Two Storey side extension _ minor internal alterations. Minor alterations to landscaping. Access gate to side.

Reference: 23/01309/FHA

Address: 5 Highfield Kings Langley WD4 9JT

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01319/FHA

Address: 31 Longdean Park Hemel Hempstead HP3 8BZ

Proposal: Proposed 2 storey rear extension, alterations to front elevation and 2 storey infill, new roof to provide additional accommodation and internal alterations

Reference: 23/01320/NMA

Address: The Penthouse 142C High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/00182/FUL (Replacement front dormer and raised insulated roof; new dormers and rooflights to rear roof pitch.)

Reference: 23/01321/NMA

Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR

Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning permission 21/02796/FHA (Removal of garage, reduction in ground level to create a level garden (maximum reduction 1400mm) and construction of 8m split level rear extension.)

Reference: 23/01322/FHA

Address: 13 Benchleys Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 2AQ

Proposal: Ground floor porch extension to the front of the house and replacement of, and new, glazed doors and widows to the rear of the house.

Reference: 23/01324/FHA

Address: 28 High Ridge Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 0AG

Proposal: First floor and side extension (Amended scheme)

Reference: 23/01325/ROC

Address: 26 Sheldon Way Berkhamsted HP4 1FH

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (plans) attached to planning permission 22/03345/FHA (Loft conversion with rooflights, gable window and ground floor bi-fold door.)

Reference: 23/01333/LDP

Address: 90 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NW

Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer

Reference: 23/01334/FHA

Address: 90 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NW

Proposal: Two storey side extension. Single storey rear. Canopy to side and rear. Rebuilt garage and pitched roof over.

Reference: 23/01326/FHA

Address: Rosemead South Bank Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Extensions and alterations.

Reference: 23/01328/TCA

Address: 29 Western Road Tring HP23 4BQ

Proposal: Tree works

Reference: 23/01336/TPO

Address: 8 St Francis Close Berkhamsted HP4 3FQ

Proposal: Works to Maple tree

Reference: 23/01337/LDE

Address: 6 Cangels Close Hemel Hempstead HP1 1NJ

Proposal: To confirm the property's existing use is as a 3 bedroom detached dwelling house

Reference: 23/01343/FHA

Address: 6 Castle Gateway Berkhamsted HP4 1LH

Proposal: Single storey link extension between house and annexe, garage conversion, alterations to garage roof, single storey rear extension and infill of existing front porch.

Reference: 23/01344/TCA

Address: 43 Tring Road Wilstone Tring

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01345/LDP

Address: 108 Fennycroft Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 3PD

Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer & front roof lights

Reference: 23/01372/LDP

Address: 10 Coral Gardens Hemel Hempstead HP2 5ED