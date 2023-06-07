Plans submitted to build eight new houses on site between Hemel and Berkhamsted
Plans have been submitted to build eight new houses on a site between Hemel and Berkhamsted.
Proposals submitted to the council this week state intentions to demolish the frontage buildings and redevelop the site for eight dwelling houses on Water End Road, Potten End.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (7th June 2023):
Reference: 23/01180/LBC
Address: Dalchini 91 - 95 High Street Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Repairs and new signage
Reference: 23/01211/FUL
Address: 23 Water End Road And Land To Rear Of 21 Water End Road Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: Demolition of frontage buildings and redevelopment of site for 8 dwelling houses
Reference: 23/01260/FHA
Address: 2 Bucklands Croft Wilstone Tring
Proposal: Construction of detached garden shed/bicycle store
Reference: 23/01278/FUL
Address: Pump House _ Water Tower At The Hoo Ledgemore Lane Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Partial conversion of the Pump House to a 2 bed residential accommodation and general repairs to the building.
Reference: 23/01279/LBC
Address: Pump House _ Water Tower At The Hoo Ledgemore Lane Great Gaddesden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Partial conversion of the Pump House to a 2 bed residential accommodation and general repairs to the building.
Reference: 23/01285/FHA
Address: 25 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NH
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01290/FHA
Address: 33 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Two Storey side extension _ minor internal alterations. Minor alterations to landscaping. Access gate to side.
Reference: 23/01309/FHA
Address: 5 Highfield Kings Langley WD4 9JT
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01319/FHA
Address: 31 Longdean Park Hemel Hempstead HP3 8BZ
Proposal: Proposed 2 storey rear extension, alterations to front elevation and 2 storey infill, new roof to provide additional accommodation and internal alterations
Reference: 23/01320/NMA
Address: The Penthouse 142C High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/00182/FUL (Replacement front dormer and raised insulated roof; new dormers and rooflights to rear roof pitch.)
Reference: 23/01321/NMA
Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR
Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning permission 21/02796/FHA (Removal of garage, reduction in ground level to create a level garden (maximum reduction 1400mm) and construction of 8m split level rear extension.)
Reference: 23/01322/FHA
Address: 13 Benchleys Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 2AQ
Proposal: Ground floor porch extension to the front of the house and replacement of, and new, glazed doors and widows to the rear of the house.
Reference: 23/01324/FHA
Address: 28 High Ridge Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 0AG
Proposal: First floor and side extension (Amended scheme)
Reference: 23/01325/ROC
Address: 26 Sheldon Way Berkhamsted HP4 1FH
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (plans) attached to planning permission 22/03345/FHA (Loft conversion with rooflights, gable window and ground floor bi-fold door.)
Reference: 23/01333/LDP
Address: 90 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NW
Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer
Reference: 23/01334/FHA
Address: 90 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NW
Proposal: Two storey side extension. Single storey rear. Canopy to side and rear. Rebuilt garage and pitched roof over.
Reference: 23/01326/FHA
Address: Rosemead South Bank Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Extensions and alterations.
Reference: 23/01328/TCA
Address: 29 Western Road Tring HP23 4BQ
Proposal: Tree works
Reference: 23/01336/TPO
Address: 8 St Francis Close Berkhamsted HP4 3FQ
Proposal: Works to Maple tree
Reference: 23/01337/LDE
Address: 6 Cangels Close Hemel Hempstead HP1 1NJ
Proposal: To confirm the property's existing use is as a 3 bedroom detached dwelling house
Reference: 23/01343/FHA
Address: 6 Castle Gateway Berkhamsted HP4 1LH
Proposal: Single storey link extension between house and annexe, garage conversion, alterations to garage roof, single storey rear extension and infill of existing front porch.
Reference: 23/01344/TCA
Address: 43 Tring Road Wilstone Tring
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/01345/LDP
Address: 108 Fennycroft Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 3PD
Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer & front roof lights
Reference: 23/01372/LDP
Address: 10 Coral Gardens Hemel Hempstead HP2 5ED
Proposal: Single storey rear extension.