Plans submitted to alter Hemel house and convert it into four flats plus a host of extensions across Dacorum

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (5th April 2023):

Reference: 23/00727/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 19 Croft End Road Chipperfield Kings Langley

Planning applications across the district

Proposal: Proposed part first floor rear extension, front porch extenstion, internal and external alterations.

Reference: 23/00734/LDP

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 5 Marston Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NF

Proposal: Outbuilding

Reference: 23/00768/FHA

Address: Chiltern Summit Chesham Road Wigginton Tring

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Extension over and behind existing adjacent garage.

Reference: 23/00777/FHA

Address: 3 The Red House Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Construction of new garage on driveway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00778/FHA

Address: 15 Birtchnell Close Berkhamsted HP4 1FE

Proposal: Loft conversion plus replacement rear doors at ground floor

Reference: 23/00782/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: The Old Rectory Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Demolition of garden room and construction of single storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/00784/FUL

Address: Hastoe Stables House Hastoe Hill Hastoe Tring

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Construction of an Agricultural Storage Building and Workshop

Reference: 23/00786/ROC

Address: Musette Cafe The Old Barn Church Farm Station Road

Proposal: Removal on condition 3 (opening hours) attached to planning permission 4/01348/18/FUL (Change of use from (b1/b8) business/storage to (a3) cafe).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00798/TCA

Address: 1 Chapel End Lane Wilstone Tring

Proposal: Works to Trees

Reference: 23/00803/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 25 Newell Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PB

Proposal: Ground floor side and two storey rear extensions.

Reference: 23/00823/FHA

Address: Orchard House Rectory Lane Berkhamsted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Single storey front extension with small balcony to replace juliette balcony

Reference: 23/00825/HPA

Address: Hog House Hogpits Bottom Flaunden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 5.24m deep with a maximum height of 3.61m and a maximum eaves height of 2.37m

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00826/LDP

Address: 27 Charles Street Berkhamsted HP4 3DG

Proposal: Solar panel installation.

Reference: 23/00827/TCA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Barleycombe Trooper Road Aldbury Tring

Proposal: Fell tree

Reference: 23/00828/FUL

Address: 51 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PW

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Construction of a ground floor rear extension and first floor rear extension, conversion of existing property to 4no. flats. Construction of a dormer window at the front elevation and construction of a bow window

Reference: 23/00831/FHA

Address: 17 Blackwell Road Kings Langley WD4 8NE

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00832/FHA

Address: 59 St Pauls Road Hemel Hempstead HP2 5DD