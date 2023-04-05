Plans submitted to alter Hemel house and convert it into four flats plus a host of extensions across Dacorum
Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (5th April 2023):
Reference: 23/00727/FHA
Address: 19 Croft End Road Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Proposed part first floor rear extension, front porch extenstion, internal and external alterations.
Reference: 23/00734/LDP
Address: 5 Marston Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 8NF
Proposal: Outbuilding
Reference: 23/00768/FHA
Address: Chiltern Summit Chesham Road Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Extension over and behind existing adjacent garage.
Reference: 23/00777/FHA
Address: 3 The Red House Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Construction of new garage on driveway.
Reference: 23/00778/FHA
Address: 15 Birtchnell Close Berkhamsted HP4 1FE
Proposal: Loft conversion plus replacement rear doors at ground floor
Reference: 23/00782/FHA
Address: The Old Rectory Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Demolition of garden room and construction of single storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/00784/FUL
Address: Hastoe Stables House Hastoe Hill Hastoe Tring
Proposal: Construction of an Agricultural Storage Building and Workshop
Reference: 23/00786/ROC
Address: Musette Cafe The Old Barn Church Farm Station Road
Proposal: Removal on condition 3 (opening hours) attached to planning permission 4/01348/18/FUL (Change of use from (b1/b8) business/storage to (a3) cafe).
Reference: 23/00798/TCA
Address: 1 Chapel End Lane Wilstone Tring
Proposal: Works to Trees
Reference: 23/00803/FHA
Address: 25 Newell Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PB
Proposal: Ground floor side and two storey rear extensions.
Reference: 23/00823/FHA
Address: Orchard House Rectory Lane Berkhamsted
Proposal: Single storey front extension with small balcony to replace juliette balcony
Reference: 23/00825/HPA
Address: Hog House Hogpits Bottom Flaunden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 5.24m deep with a maximum height of 3.61m and a maximum eaves height of 2.37m
Reference: 23/00826/LDP
Address: 27 Charles Street Berkhamsted HP4 3DG
Proposal: Solar panel installation.
Reference: 23/00827/TCA
Address: Barleycombe Trooper Road Aldbury Tring
Proposal: Fell tree
Reference: 23/00828/FUL
Address: 51 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PW
Proposal: Construction of a ground floor rear extension and first floor rear extension, conversion of existing property to 4no. flats. Construction of a dormer window at the front elevation and construction of a bow window
Reference: 23/00831/FHA
Address: 17 Blackwell Road Kings Langley WD4 8NE
Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension
Reference: 23/00832/FHA
Address: 59 St Pauls Road Hemel Hempstead HP2 5DD
Proposal: Front porch