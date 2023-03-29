Plans submitted for alterations and refurbishment of former Lloyds Bank building in Berkhamsted
Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Plans have been submitted for alterations and refurbishment of the former Lloyds Bank building in Berkhamsted.
The bank branch shut permanently as part of nationwide closures.
But now proposals have been made by KMK Kinderzimmer UK – a private child nursery company – for internal alterations, including new partitions and doors, refurbishment/redecoration and upgrade of services of the Lloyds Bank building at 203-205 High Street.
Information in the ‘about’ section of Kinderzimmer UK’s online business profile states: “kinderzimmer. Your child's second home.”
A listing about the company on Indeed states: “In 2012 we opened our first nursery. Today, Kinderzimmer has over 30 locations that provide over 4,000 children a second home. After delivering first-class education and care in Germany for ten years, we are now taking what we do exceptionally well and coming over to the UK shores.”
Find out who is planning what near you.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (29th March 2023):
Reference: 23/00759/LBC
Address: LLOYDS BANK 203 - 205 High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Internal Alterations, including new partitions and doors, refurbishment/redecoration, and upgrade of services.
Reference: 23/00419/FUL
Address: 2 Pendley Beeches London Road Tring
Proposal: Construction of 2 bed bungalow.
Reference: 23/00598/FUL
Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Relocation of external door
Reference: 23/00687/ADV
Address: 1A High Street Kings Langley WD4 8AB
Proposal: Advertisement 2.000metres wide 900mm deep fixed to the face of the building with the company logo printed on the rectangle.
Reference: 23/00693/FUL
Address: Land Rear Of 38-40 Windmill Way Tring HP23 4EH
Proposal: Demolition of existing single storey garage building. Construction of 1no. detached four-bedroom family dwelling with associated car parking / landscaping.
Reference: 23/00711/HPA
Address: 108 Fennycroft Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 3PD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 6.00m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.05m and a maximum eaves height of 2.94m
Reference: 23/00714/LBC
Address: The Old Forge The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Repair 3cm crack in wall of outbuilding
Reference: 23/00737/NMA
Address: Williams Wood Vicarage Road Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/03372/FHA (Demolition of existing shed and single storey rear extension. Proposed two storey extension, new dormer to the second floor and internal refurbishment to existing building)
Reference: 23/00743/FHA
Address: 22 Greenway Berkhamsted HP4 3JD
Proposal: Demolition of rear store. Construction of a new single storey lean to extension
Reference: 23/00745/LDP
Address: 20 Colonsay Hemel Hempstead HP3 8TZ
Proposal: Loft conversion.
Reference: 23/00758/LDP
Address: Stable Cottage Ivy House Lane Berkhamsted
Proposal: Single storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/00760/FHA
Address: 46 Kings Road Berkhamsted HP4 3BH
Proposal: Two storey side extension
Reference: 23/00761/FHA
Address: 58 Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Loft conversion with new rear dormer and rooflight plus 1st floor front extension and internal alterations
Reference: 23/00764/LBC
Address: 1A High Street Kings Langley WD4 8AB
Proposal: Advertisement 2.000metres wide 900mm deep fixed to the face of the building with the company logo printed on the rectangle.
For more information on planning applications visit Dacorum Borough Council’s dedicated planning portal.
The DBC portal features a simple search system where users can look for Planning Applications and Appeals by keyword, application reference, postcode or by a single line of an address.