Plans submitted for alterations and refurbishment of former Lloyds Bank building in Berkhamsted

Plans have been submitted for alterations and refurbishment of the former Lloyds Bank building in Berkhamsted.

The bank branch shut permanently as part of nationwide closures.

But now proposals have been made by KMK Kinderzimmer UK – a private child nursery company – for internal alterations, including new partitions and doors, refurbishment/redecoration and upgrade of services of the Lloyds Bank building at 203-205 High Street.

Planning applications

Information in the ‘about’ section of Kinderzimmer UK’s online business profile states: “kinderzimmer. Your child's second home.”

A listing about the company on Indeed states: “In 2012 we opened our first nursery. Today, Kinderzimmer has over 30 locations that provide over 4,000 children a second home. After delivering first-class education and care in Germany for ten years, we are now taking what we do exceptionally well and coming over to the UK shores.”

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (29th March 2023):

Reference: 23/00759/LBC

Address: LLOYDS BANK 203 - 205 High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Internal Alterations, including new partitions and doors, refurbishment/redecoration, and upgrade of services.

Reference: 23/00419/FUL

Address: 2 Pendley Beeches London Road Tring

Proposal: Construction of 2 bed bungalow.

Reference: 23/00598/FUL

Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Relocation of external door

Reference: 23/00687/ADV

Address: 1A High Street Kings Langley WD4 8AB

Proposal: Advertisement 2.000metres wide 900mm deep fixed to the face of the building with the company logo printed on the rectangle.

Reference: 23/00693/FUL

Address: Land Rear Of 38-40 Windmill Way Tring HP23 4EH

Proposal: Demolition of existing single storey garage building. Construction of 1no. detached four-bedroom family dwelling with associated car parking / landscaping.

Reference: 23/00711/HPA

Address: 108 Fennycroft Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 3PD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 6.00m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.05m and a maximum eaves height of 2.94m

Reference: 23/00714/LBC

Address: The Old Forge The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Repair 3cm crack in wall of outbuilding

Reference: 23/00737/NMA

Address: Williams Wood Vicarage Road Potten End Berkhamsted

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/03372/FHA (Demolition of existing shed and single storey rear extension. Proposed two storey extension, new dormer to the second floor and internal refurbishment to existing building)

Reference: 23/00743/FHA

Address: 22 Greenway Berkhamsted HP4 3JD

Proposal: Demolition of rear store. Construction of a new single storey lean to extension

Reference: 23/00745/LDP

Address: 20 Colonsay Hemel Hempstead HP3 8TZ

Proposal: Loft conversion.

Reference: 23/00758/LDP

Address: Stable Cottage Ivy House Lane Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/00760/FHA

Address: 46 Kings Road Berkhamsted HP4 3BH

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Reference: 23/00761/FHA

Address: 58 Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Loft conversion with new rear dormer and rooflight plus 1st floor front extension and internal alterations

Reference: 23/00764/LBC

Address: 1A High Street Kings Langley WD4 8AB

Proposal: Advertisement 2.000metres wide 900mm deep fixed to the face of the building with the company logo printed on the rectangle.

