Pictures: 18-room countryside property enters the market in Tring valued at just under £2m

The new owner will inherit 1.44 acres of countryside land
By James Lowson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

A grand countryside home has just become available in Tring with a valuation just shy of £2 million.

Located in Hanghill, when including an annex the home consists of 18 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six reception rooms.

Its official valuation is £1,950,000, interested parties can view the home on Zoopla here, it is being sold by Hamptons Estate Agents.

Based in the heart of the countryside near to Dancersend Nature Reserve, the home comes with 1.44 acres of green land.

A separate two-bedroom annex is situated next to the property, Hamptons states the home has a tennis court in need of renovation.

It is described as a period property which boasts oak doors, ench "tomette" tiling, and a working fireplace.

The home is within 1.5 miles of two schools.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

The home comes with 1.44 acres of land situated right in the heart of the countryside. This photo shows just some of the area a new owner will inherit.

1. Gardens

The home comes with 1.44 acres of land situated right in the heart of the countryside. This photo shows just some of the area a new owner will inherit. Photo: Hamptons

Principal reception rooms include a double height drawing room with a working fireplace in the corner and French doors to the gardens, Hamptons says.

2. Living room

Principal reception rooms include a double height drawing room with a working fireplace in the corner and French doors to the gardens, Hamptons says. Photo: Hamptons

One of six bathrooms in the property, all first floor bedrooms in the main building are en-suite.

3. MCBHnews-09-06-2023-Property PAP-CENTupload

One of six bathrooms in the property, all first floor bedrooms in the main building are en-suite. Photo: Hamptons

Another look at the which shows the two-bedroom annex which comes with the main period building.

4. Garden

Another look at the which shows the two-bedroom annex which comes with the main period building. Photo: Hamptons

